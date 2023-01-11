Tallapoosa County Commission held a meeting earlier this week where the commission’s agenda outlined two improvements — changes to county subdivisions rules and regulations and updated software for the coroner’s office.
The Tallapoosa County Commission focused on infrastructure during a regularly called meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, with the commission’s agenda outlining two improvements — changes to county subdivisions rules and regulations and updating software for the coroner’s office.
County Engineer David Moore addressed commission members at the meeting and explained that the revisions stemmed from aneffort to update Tallapoosa County’s subdivision regulations, which initially passed in 1997.
“The main goal was to do the same to simplify the regulations for developers as well as get them caught up to practices and procedures for road and bridge work now as opposed to the 90s,” Moore said. “A lot has changed since those times.”
According to Moore, theengineering and highway departmenthas led a months-long-process of modernizing the county’s subvision code with several regulations changes stemming from a Jan. 5 public hearing in which county residents provide public input.
Among the notable revisions mentioned during the meeting, included increasing the layers of asphalt for certain roads as well as creating a regulation checklist that engineers and designers must initial upon meeting certain regulations.
In the realm of digital infrastructure, the commission also authorized a contract with VertiQ Software LLC, which according to county administrator Blake Beck, will benefit the county’s coroner's office.
“This is related to the grant that the coroner wrote with his national organization to buy hardware and software so that we can track his cases, and provide statistical data to their national organization,” Beck said.
Beck added that the grant amounts to approximately $24,000 for a one-year contract.
In other action, the Tallapoosa County Commission:
Approved warrants and purchase orders.
Approved a longevity bonus resolution related to the ACCA Liability Self-Insurance Fund.
Voted not to participate in the 2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday.
Approved surplus of a 2006 F-750 Crew Cab Truck.
Approved a MOU with Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
