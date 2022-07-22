Dadeville children are not only performing on stage at the Dadeville Performing Arts Center, but they are painting and learning to work together.
Surrounding the children’s book ‘The Rainbow Fish,’ volunteers at the center created a week-long day camp focusing on drama, dance, music and art. Volunteer Bobby Hill said the children in the camp have all sorts of personalities that have come together during the week.
“Some are huggers, some are not,” Hill said. “Some want to play, some don’t. At the same time, they eventually come together and one person says ‘come play with us.’”
Soon to be Dadeville Elementary third grader Serenity Heard plays the role of the rainbow fish in the Friday production. Heard said she had to play a role that is not herself in the first part of the play — “being mean.” Heard jokingly said the rainbow fish is a little like her, a prima donna.
“Not really,” Heard said. “She thought she was the most beautiful fish in the world.”
Heard said the rainbow fish’s attitude caused it to be lonely until a visit with another aquatic creature.
“An octopus gave her some advice to give her beautiful scales away,” Heard said.”A little blue fish came and said, ‘Don’t be angry.’ She just wanted one tiny little scale.”
Heard said the rainbow fish realized it was just a single scale of many.
“So she gave her a tiny scale,” Heard said. “Then all the other fish wanted scales. She gave all of them scales, left to right.”
Heard said after the rainbow fish gave away its scales, it started to swim away until a request from the other fish.
“‘Rainbow fish, come play with us,’” Heard said the other fish said. “[The rainbow fish] said, ‘Here I come.’”
Hill said the second through fifth graders at the camp have learned the lesson of the rainbow fish.
“They are performing it in real life and on the stage,” Hill said.
The camp carried the theme of the rainbow fish through art, music, drama and dance this past week.
“We painted the shirts,” soon to be fourth grader Lou Veda Huhn said. “We painted the fish that we will stuff with newspapers. We painted with watercolor. We glazed pottery.”
Just like in real life, Huhn said she learned each requires something a little different.
“We painted on different materials and it required different types of paint,” Huhn said.
Huhn said she enjoyed the meals at the day camp too. Dadeville Performing Arts Center’s Kim Walls said the meals for the week were donated by area restaurants and the East Alabama Food Bank. Walls said individuals and local organizations helped bring the different types of art to life for the children. Everything’s Art helped with painting. Raining Dogs Art Gallery helped with glazing pottery. Hill’s 3 Hilltops Acts helped with the drama portion and individuals helped with the dance and music.
“We are just putting all the arts together for this,” Walls said. “The kids get all four of those arts focusing on the rainbow fish theme.”
Walls said younger children participated in the week-long day camp capped off with a Friday performance and thinks this week’s performance will be to a different level because of the campers age.
“Last week we did songs that appealed to them and a certain level of acting,” Walls said. “Last week was nearly all first and second graders, it was so cute. It was wonderful. This slightly older group may memorize their lines.”