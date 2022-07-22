20220721 Kids Camp 009.jpg
Laken Harris, left, and Serenity Heard fold their scarfs for juggling while taking part in the day camp at the Dadeville Performing Arts Center.

 Cliff Williams / The Outlook

Dadeville children are not only performing on stage at the Dadeville Performing Arts Center, but they are painting and learning to work together.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

