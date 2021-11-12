There is no more driving to find a “Grade A” chicken sandwich topped with an all important two pickles.
Chick-fil-A opens Thursday in Alexander City, so residents will no longer have to find an excuse to drive 30 or more minutes to get a meal from the chicken chain restaurant. Chick-fil-A’s isn’t a stranger to many in the Alexander City area but having one near Lake Martin is something new.
“Chick-fil-A is looking for communities where there is an opportunity to bring the restaurant in,” operator Lois Ann Murphree said. “Obviously there is not a Chick-fil-A very close to us so it was a great opportunity to introduce the brand to Alex City. It’s a great community.”
Murphree said Alexander City’s Chick-fil-A will be like every other Chick-fil-A — being supportive of the local community.
“It’s a great community that I can partner with,” Murphree said. “As the operator I will be partnering with local schools and supporting them and also youth athletics. Chick-fil-A, Inc. also partners with Feeding America. We will also be making a donation to a local food bank.”
The grand opening will not involve a campout made famous with new Chick-fil-A openings.
“Chick-fil-A has moved to recognizing local heroes,” Murphree said. “There will be a group of local heroes that will receive the first 100 [customer prizes] prior to grand opening. At this moment those local heroes are unaware they will be selected. They will receive that on Monday.”
The Alexander City Chick-fil-A location puts Murphree closer to home. She grew up in Northport and went to Auburn University with visits to Lake Martin.
“I had a couple of friends who had parents who had lake houses and I was introduced to Alex City in college,” Murphree said. “After graduation my husband and I moved to Birmingham and then Cullman. Most recently we have lived in southwest Florida Venice.”
Murphree and her family have years of experience at being a customer at Chick-fil-A, but being on the other side of the counter saying “My pleasure” is somewhat new.
“I have been in corporate America since 2001 and transitioned towards becoming an operator,” Murphree said. “While doing that I was continuing to work my full time job and also had a part time job with Chick-fil-A. Technically, I have only been part of Chick-fil-A a year, but I have been pursuing the opportunity a little bit longer. We are moving here specifically to be a part of this community and bring Chick-fil-A to Alex City.”
Murphree is spending the next few days making sure the new restaurant is ready for customers come Thursday. Many of the things are the same as the Chick-fil-As in Sylacauga or the Auburn/Opelika area, but there is one big difference — the drive-thru.
“We have a double drive thru all the way around the building,” Murphree said. “We can stack a larger number of cars. We can expedite food to the cars regardless of which line they are in.”
Murphree said the Alex City location drive thru lanes do not merge, but like other Chick-fil-As will have team members outside with iPads taking orders.
“That provides a better experience for the guest in that they can get their food a little bit quicker,” Murphree said. “We are really excited about that.”
Murphree said she anticipates the first few days to be crowded as area residents stop in, but has made arrangements to extend the drive thru.
“For to go orders we want traffic to go down to the roundabout to the Municipal Complex and then to the restaurant,” Murphree said. “We are trying to avoid traffic congestion by being able to have a longer queue for drive thru. Dine customers can turn into the restaurant. We will have signage and team members helping.”