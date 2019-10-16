Alexander City councilmember Audrey “Buffy” Colvin was given the professional designation of advanced certified municipal official by the Alabama League of Municipalities recently.
Colvin is a member of the 21st graduating class of Advanced Certified Municipal officials and was recognized for her accomplishments during graduation ceremonies held Oct. 3 in Prattville.
According to a press release, in order to achieve the honor a municipal official must complete 40 credit hours of training conducted or endorsed by the Alabama League of Municipalities to receive the designation of certified municipal official. The individual must then complete an additional 40 hours of training to receive an advanced certification.
The training program for elected municipal officials was created in 1994 by the league to complete the cycle of training for municipal officials and employees.
Because of her attendance at statewide and regional educational conferences, Colvin received formal classroom training in subjects such as council meeting procedures, parliamentary procedure, the Open Meetings Act, public records, ordinance drafting, conflicts of interest, the state ethics law, duties of the mayor and council, tort liability, the competitive bid law, zoning and planning, annexation, municipal regulatory powers, municipal revenues and expenditures, personnel actions and leadership development.
“All CMO graduates spend many hours over several years attending day long workshops and lectures on the finer points of municipal government,” league executive director Ken Smith said in the release. “Earning the Advanced CMO designation is a significant achievement, and I commend our graduates for their dedication and motivation to become better informed, more effective municipal officials.”
The Alabama League of Municipalities was created in 1935 and has since served as the recognized voice of the cities and towns in Alabama. Through the years, the organization has steadily grown and now serves more than 440 municipalities.
The league brings officials of cities and towns together in fellowship of public service. The primary purpose of the league is to promote understanding of municipal government and administration in Alabama to advance the welfare of the state’s residents.