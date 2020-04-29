Russell Medical respiratory therapist Buffy Colvin faces a daily emotional struggle as she sits in her car and cries after work as a way to cope with the amount of severe illness she is bearing witness to due to COVID-19.
“We’re used to fixing people; we don’t lose people on a regular basis,” Colvin said. “I cry a lot and have to learn to deal with it. It helps me feel better and I call my mom who tells me to be strong and gives me a pep talk. Then I am able to go ahead and do what I need to do. I build myself up to come back to work the next day.”
Colvin has been a respiratory therapist for 34 years and struggles with the hopeless feeling of watching patients die even though she and her co-workers are doing everything in their power to keep them alive.
“We’re throwing every drug at them and not gaining any headway,” Colvin said. “We’re doing everything that anyone in New York is doing.”
Colvin admits she was one of the naysayers in the beginning.
“I was saying, ‘It’s just a virus. I’ve been dealing with viruses for 30 years,’” she said. “But COVID-19 attacks your body and you could be standing up fine and, two seconds later, laying flat on your back, can’t move and your lungs start filling with secretions; you can’t breathe. It happens so quick and affects you fast and hard.”
Colvin described the first patient Russell Medical treated with the coronavirus as a healthy male patient with no history of medical issues. He thought it was his allergies acting up and his wife finally convinced him to go to the doctor.
“He came to the hospital and said, ‘I just don’t feel right; I can’t put my hand on it,’” Colvin said. “He had nothing else going on. All his labs looked good; everything looked good. About two or three days he started a downhill climb. We put him on more oxygen, saw his skin color changing, put him in the (intensive care unit) and doing everything we know to do.”
There are some patients who tested positive, were treated and were able to go home.
“Some have gotten better and gone home,” Colvin said. “We had our first patient on the ventilator come off and survive. We do have some successes now. We lost so many people when we first started; it was unreal.”
The toughest aspect for this Alexander City native and the difference from medical professionals in New York, for example, is she knows almost everyone who comes to the hospital.
“I told one of my counterparts in New York, ‘I have it so much worse than you,’” Colvin said. “Those millions you have no clue who most of them are but everyone that comes in this door, I can tell you the last time I had a conversation with them and how I know them, their family history and what’s happening with their kids. I have a relationship with them and that’s what’s really touched me.”
Colvin and other medical professionals are doing endless research and interacting with professionals in other areas of the country to see what is or isn’t working for them.
“What we learn from each patient, we try to use on the next,” Colvin said. “We use what we know. We’re learning to fight this disease by the seat of out pants.”
Colvin urges anyone who feels sick to get to the emergency room because staying home for two weeks is not the answer.
“If you get sick today and stay home, you’ve waited too long,” Colvin said. “This disease takes hold of the lungs and turns them into mush so you can’t breathe. The secretions are so hard to get rid of; you really can’t fight it if you wait too long.”
Therefore, community members should continue to wash their hands, wear masks in public and be conscious of what their bodies are telling them but gloves are not necessary, Colvin said.
“Gloves give you a false sense of security,” Colvin said. “Once you’ve picked up all your groceries and take that gloved hand and pick up your phone, you transfer it and now you’ll put that phone on your face.”
Patients testing positive for COVID-19 range in age despite the assumption it affects only the elderly, according to Colvin.
“We’re seeing a lot of young patients struggling and going home with oxygen,” she said. “Oxygen levels don’t stay up and they get short of breath.”
One technique Colvin recommends for those who are struggling to breathe is to prone, meaning to lie on the stomach for about four hours then get up for a maximum of two and lie back down again.
“Proning allows your lungs to float so there is more aeration,” Colvin said. “When laying on your back and because of our ribcage, you end up putting pressure on the lungs. On your stomach, your lungs will float in the air like a balloon and it makes you feel better and you breathe better.”
Although the healthcare workers are facing unfathomable experiences, the community has stepped up to show its support in a big way.
“People are being so generous to us, bringing lunch, sent cookies, cakes, anything you can think of, made masks,” Colvin said. “I cannot say enough about our community. We live in the best little city and have seen such an outpouring of love.”
Employees at Russell Medical are working together to do everything they can to not only help patients but one another.
“We have the best nurses, the best nurses — I always knew it but now I truly see it,” Colvin said. “And we’re staying as safe and healthy as we can. I love my little Russell Medical and who I work with. They’re like family and we’re in this together.”
Colvin prays the curve will start to flatten in Tallapoosa County and hopes as things open back up the numbers don’t take a backward spiral.
“We’re gonna keep praying, keeping hoping and working hard,” Colvin said. “We’ll continue to fight and hopefully we’ll come out stronger on the other side.”