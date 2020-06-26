Editor’s Note: Candidacy announcements under 300 words with a small photo can run in The Outlook for free. Email editor@alexcityoutlook.com for more information.
Audrey Buffy Colvin has announced her intent to run for reelection to the Alexander City City Council.
“Did I do what I said I would in four years,” Colvin said. “So what have I done? In four years, I’ve learned how city government works, which is the city council manages the money and the mayor manages the day-to-day operation of the city. I learned it is true, some are in politics for self-gain but politics, especially local politics, should be about the people.
“I’ve learned my life choices and everything in my past was there to help me to be a true servant to the citizens of District 2 and Alexander City.”
Colvin has also obtained advanced CMO certification.
“When I started this journey I signed a document titled, ‘Promise for Alexander City,’” Colvin said. “It had four key areas of concentration: financial accountability, promote open government, infrastructure and positive government and job growth.”
Colvin said she did most of what she said she would do.
“In four years I have done 95% of what I promised,” Colvin said. “My one disappointment is I did not facilitate more town hall meetings.”
Colvin has been honest throughout her term, she said.
“I have been fair, honest, transparent and true to my word throughout my first term,” Colvin said. “I’ve allowed my decisions to be about the people and not about any special interest or me.
“I know we have so much to work for and toward, and I’m asking for you vote again as your District 2 city councilmember. I’m not sure what campaigning will be possible in this pandemic but I will be on the trail again.
“I ask for your prayers and I thank you all for your support. Please know if anyone has any questions of me I’m only a phone call away at 256 750-0663.”