University of South Alabama’s language credit requirements led Benjamin Russell Spanish teacher Sky Bartlett to where she is today. Originally a broadcast journalism major, Bartlett took Spanish for her two years of a foreign language college credits and discovered a passion for it.
Bartlett originally was going to minor in the language but graduated with a Spanish major and broadcast journalism minor. She uses her journalism skills when it comes to her students’ spelling and grammar.
“I’m all about writing correctly (even) in English,” Bartlett said. “(Print journalism classes) taught us how to write headlines and you have to have good writing skills. I’m a stickler for grammar.”
Bartlett teaches Spanish 1 and 2 in addition to English as a second language (ESL). She likes incorporating Hispanic culture into her lessons, such as having students partake in Day of the Dead.
Students each make a shoebox altar of a dead relative and celebrity in which they put pictures of the person, their favorite food and marigolds.
“That’s our big project for the year,” Bartlett said.
Bartlett likes to have fun in the classroom. For example, she dressed up as a taco for Halloween last year.
“It was a surprise to the students and (the teachers) dressed up in Halloween costumes for them to see us not as teachers per se but let them see we can have fun,” Bartlett said. “(The students) thought it was funny. I wanted to keep it somewhat related to my area of teaching.”
In addition to bringing world culture to her students in the classroom, Bartlett encourages them to take the yearly high school trips to Europe. Bartlett goes every year and will take students to Italy and Greece this spring break.
“I try to travel once a year,” Bartlett said. “I like being a world traveler so I try to instill that in them. I try to bring in my world experiences (to the classroom).”
Bartlett has traveled to Mexico twice and Spain three times.
A 2001 Dadeville High School graduate, Bartlett taught in Mobile for six years before returning to Tallapoosa County. She has taught at Benjamin Russell for three years.
Bartlett used to feel weird growing up in Dadeville yet teaching in Alexander City but now is at peace.
“One (city is) across the bridge and the other one is on the other side of the River Bridge,” Bartlett said. “I’ve enjoyed it. At first I was like, ‘Oh no I’m going against my alma mater Dadeville,’ but I like it.”
Bartlett enjoys Benjamin Russell’s camaraderie and her students.
“Just being able to come to work and have people around you who support you and you like working with, that makes your job so much easier,” Bartlett said. “I love my students and I think I have a good rapport with them.”
Bartlett supports her school and the community outside the classroom as well. She is the diamond girls sponsor and supports Alexander City Middle School and Benjamin Russell JV and varsity baseball teams and works at home games.