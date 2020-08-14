It’s been over three years since the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce launched the Lake Martin Innovation Center, a 17,000-square-foot facility located behind Valley Bank and Pizza Hut on U.S. Highway 280 with high speed fiber internet, office suites for rent, state-of-the-art technology like video conferencing, smart TVs, voiceover IP phones and much more. The facility has served as a significant economic development tool for small business owners, start-ups and entrepreneurs in our community.
One of the many unique features of the Lake Martin Innovation Center is co-working space. For only $50 a month, you can join the Innovation Center on a co-working membership. This includes 24/7 access to the facility, connection to the fiber, access to a printer, copier and fax machine. Your co-working membership also includes utilization of three conference rooms suited with video conferencing and smart TV’s and an unlimited supply of free coffee. The free coffee alone is worth the membership.
For those attempting to work from home during these unique times due to COVID-19, a co-working membership is an ideal option for access to a quiet and productive work space. Yet, one of the many questions we get is “what exactly is co-working space?” The dictionary provides a perfect definition, “the use of an office or other working environment by people who are self-employed or working for different employers, typically so as to share equipment, ideas and knowledge.” Unlike a traditional office, co-working spaces consist of members who work for a range of different companies, ventures, and projects.
The difficult to quantify value that the co-working space offers include community, collaboration, learning, and sustainability. Connections with others are a big reason why people work in a communal space, as opposed to working from home or renting a nondescript office. That is what we have created at the Lake Martin Innovation Center. A community of individual professionals with unique skill sets, ideas and backgrounds that can collaborate under the roof a facility with state-of-the-art resources and technology.
Most of these types of facilities with incubator and co-working space are located within walking distance of a four-year higher learning institution or in the shadows of tall building located in big cities like Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Birmingham. Our goal is to provide that same kind of “big city” resources and thinking to Alexander City. For more information, please visit www.lakemartininnovationcenter.com, give us a call at 256-234-3461 or stop by for a free tour of the facility.