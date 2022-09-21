Ed Collari recently announced that he is stepping down as president and CEO of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce after nearly six years.
Ed Collari recalls one of the most traumatic experiences in his life occurring when he was o…
Ed Collari recently announced that he is stepping down as president and CEO of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce after nearly six years.
During a recent interview with The Outlook, Collari shared why he is stepping down as Chamber president and what Alexander City has meant to him as a local all that time.
In that same interview, Collari outlined the organization’s future, specifically the transition in leadership going into his final week.
With Thursday, Sept. 22 marking his last day, Collari said that the chamber of commerce’s board of directors will appoint an interim president and CEO who will lead the organization over the next several months.
“Those are just the discussions that they've had as they were just notified a week or two ago as that was when I submitted my resignation. I think there'll be an evaluation process over the next few months just to see how that goes,” he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Collari explainted at some point, the executive board will determine whether that person will transition into the position full-time or if the position will be opened up to other candidates.
According to Collari, Chamber Chairman Lee Williams is helping the organization navigate through the transition as well and has been in contact with the organization’s investors concerning the transition.
“Lee has done a great job and contacted a lot of our investors and talked to our executive board about how this transition can happen. He's just trying to get as much feedback as he can to make the best decision possible,” Collari said.
Williams told The Outlook Tuesday that The Chamber will announce the organization’s interim president later this week.
Ed Collari recalls one of the most traumatic experiences in his life occurring when he was o…
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
Multimedia Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Lots of sunshine. Hot. High 92F. Winds light and variable.
A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Plentiful sunshine. Hot. High 93F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.