Tallapoosa County Commissioner Thomas “T.C.” Coley, Jr. is looking to serve even more constitutes than just those in his county commission district, as he makes a run for vice chair of the Alabama Democratic Party.
Tabitha Isner and Coley announced that they will run as a unified ticket for chair and vice chair of the Alabama Democratic Party.
Coley, a Democratic county commissioner from Alexander City, has over 20 years of experience in public service, including 23 years in elected office as a county commissioner and 10 years as a public education advocate and field organizer. Previously, Coley has served on the State Democratic Executive Committee, as the chairperson of the Tallapoosa County Democratic Conference, as president of the National Association of Black County Officials, and on the board of directors of the National Organization of Black Officials. In addition, he serves as chair of the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance and the Community Action Committee of Chambers for Tallapoosa and Coosa Counties.
Isner is the former Democratic nominee for the second congressional district in 2018. According to a press release about their joint run, Isner has been “active in redistricting efforts and has been an advocate for government transparency, suing the ADOC under the Open Records Act for failure to release the death penalty protocol.” She also ran for chair of the Alabama Democratic Party in 2019, finishing second to Representative Chris England, who is stepping down after three years as the head of the ADP.
“The people of Alabama deserve better than what they’re getting under AL GOP control,” said Isner. “The Democratic Party has faced some serious challenges over the last four years, but rumors of our death have been greatly exaggerated. This party contains some of the fiercest, most persistent and dedicated volunteers and organizers in the nation. There is no shortage of hope and hard work, so I believe our future is bright.”
On the issues, Coley said the duo would “center the Alabama Democratic Party directly on issues that improve people’s lives instead of hurling insults or peddling in the false narratives with which the Alabama Republican Party has based their entire platform.”
“While we will be transparent and give people positive choices, make no mistake that we will vigorously push back on misguided policy and shine a bright light on outright lies from the GOP to protect Alabamians and strengthen our state,” said Coley
Isner is looking forward to a partnership with Coley and hopes their joint run will unify the state Democratic party.
“I’m proud to partner with T.C. Coley on this mission to unify the Democratic Party and amplify the Democratic platform,” said Isner. “We will be laser-focused on the issues that matter to the people of Alabama.”
Isner listed the following issues she and Coley will be tackling:
• Defending the core principles of democracy and fundamental voting rights.
• Expanding Medicaid so every citizen has access to high-quality, affordable healthcare.
• Building a strong public education system, regardless of their zip code.
• Fighting for worker’s rights in every sector, including fair wages and benefits.
• Making meaningful changes to the criminal justice system.
The Alabama Democratic Party’s state convention is being held at noon, Saturday, August 13, at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, at which time new executive leadership will be elected.