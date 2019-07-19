U.S. Navy veteran Charles Martin was in the Mediterranean Sea during the Cold War on a warship putting fragments in one of the ship’s guns when he realized how vulnerable he was to Soviet planes flying low and striking him.
All he had for protection was his steel helmet.
“I had seen some sailors praying that I had never seen praying before,” Martin said. “As it turned out, it was another one of these Russian fake threats that they did and it was constantly going on there… When you’re sitting out on a floating piece of steel out in the middle of the ocean and there are sharks around, different things come into your mind about what can happen and what could happen but we were blessed nothing ever really happened to us.”
Martin, an Alexander City native, served in the Navy reserves and active duty from 1968 to 1974, spending active duty in 1970 on the USS William V. Pratt Farragut-class destroyer. Martin was a gunner’s mate.
On the destroyer, Martin was deployed in the Middle East for seven months during a situation with Syria.
“We got into a war situation there between Syria and they had a lot of our hostages there,” Martin said. “It looked like we were about to go to war so my ship spearheaded the attack force that went in there and we had like three carriers and 10,000 Marines. We had a huge force but we had a lot of Russian navy all around us.”
The ship ran a picket line from Cyprus to the cost of Syria for 30 days to be a screen between the mainland and the fleet. Martin and the crew were awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation for their actions.
“We would pick up anything coming to attack the fleet,” Martin said. “We would stall it and give carriers time to put their carriers up.”
In the Mediterranean, there were several close encounters including the time Martin was on a missile frigate and thought he was going to have to shoot some Russian planes that soon eased off.
After running the picket line for a month, Martin’s ship was relieved and sent to Naples and he returned to the United States in November 1970.
When Martin was home, his back was injured in a car accident and he was eventually sent to Naval Hospital Jacksonville. While recovering he was given the position of master-at-arms and assigned a ward full of injured veterans tasks.
Martin said he would help the Vietnam War Marines with their tasks and learned from them.
“I really grew up on that ward because hearing their stories, a bunch of those guys told me how they were wounded and told me things that had happened to them and it really really made me more mature than when I first went in the service,” Martin said.
Martin was discharged in 1974 as a Petty Officer 3rd Class Gunner’s Mate. Martin then went home to Alexander City, graduated from Auburn University and taught for 23 years in Montgomery.
After retiring he returned to Alexander City. Martin is currently the commander of the Alexander City Honor Guard and a member of the Alexander City American Legion.
Having served in the Cold War, Martin wishes more people knew about what happened there. He saw U.S. planes go down and crews not being able to retrieve the bodies because sharks got to them first
“There were people who died in the Cold War,” Martin said. “We had several planes that went down that we guarded… Those pilots had families at home. All of them had kids at home, little small kids.”