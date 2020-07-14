Times are changing.
And change — pocket change, that is — has even been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Federal Reserve recently announced a shortage in coin supplies around the nation but local banks say they have not been impacted to a point it’s causing any hardships for business owners or individuals.
“There has been a nationwide shortage from when the Fed closed down, the (U.S.) Mint closed down when COVID started so there was staffing shortages,” Valley Bank senior marketing specialist Nannette Sheaffer said. “They got behind and couldn’t print or ship coins for several weeks.”
Sheaffer said Valley Bank has seen a slight decrease in coin supplies as the impact slowly trickled down into local markets but bank members have yet to turn away any customers as a result.
“When we place an order with the Fed and the branch truck pulls up, the order is not always full but it’s been very close,” Sheaffer said. “We have yet to turn away any customers and don’t anticipate we will.”
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell released a statement and said, “We’re working to increase the supply, and we’re working with reserve banks to get that supply where it needs to be. So we think it’s a temporary situation.”
Powell said as businesses are now reopening, the clog should clear shortly.
“We’ve been able to fill customers’ orders or at least come close and it hasn’t interrupted any course of business,” Sheaffer said. “Nobody has struggled as of yet.”
Schaffer did say the fear of a lack of coins spurred people to order more than usual. So Valley may be filling orders at about 80% but typical orders are larger than they normally would be.
“People hearing there was a shortage have been requesting more than normal, so across the country it was happening kind of like toilet paper — heaven forbid we don’t have enough,” she said. “It’s the exact same thing. It’s a matter of supply and demand and the Fed should be able to get back up and running at 100% to get more stuff out.”
According to an article on NPR’s website, the U.S. Mint produced fewer coins than usual in the spring in an effort to protect employees from infection but the larger problem is distribution.
“During the lockdown, many bank lobbies where people recycle coins were closed and coin-sorting kiosks in retail stores saw reduced traffic,” the article said.
Sheaffer said she heard of other banks hold coin drives to increase their supplies but she doesn’t see a need for that at this time.
“If we were in need, we would ask,” Sheaffer said. “We want to make sure we have enough to go around.”