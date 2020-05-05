Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.