Serenity and Harmony VandenBrook envision a new coffee shop in Dadeville to emit a relaxing, calming feel surrounded by earthy tones while listening to laidback music. Nirvana Latte on the Square in downtown Dadeville will bring that vision to life and add yet another amenity to the town.
“I’m not sure exactly how we came up with the idea but we mentioned it to the right person who said, ‘I’ve got the perfect location,’” Serenity VandenBrook said. “So we went and looked at it and it really is the perfect location.”
While the mother-daughter team originally thought about opening something in Auburn, Zazu’s Verandah owner Rick Hidding convinced them Dadeville could really benefit from this.
“It seems logical to us, so we figured we’d go ahead and do it,” VandenBrook said. “It’s like it all came together overnight.”
The coffee shop will be located next to Zazu’s Verandah and offer coffee and espresso-based drinks, handmade pastries and some light lunch offerings.
The name came from a brainstorming session where VandenBrook and her daughter started throwing out words they liked but certain combinations just didn’t sound right until VandenBrook hit on a favorite word she enjoys for multiple reasons.
“I love Nirvana,” VandenBrook said. “Most people won’t know that’s a band but I figured I’d kind of slide it in there.”
VandenBrook said her family members are all huge coffee fanatics and have tried coffee in 48 U.S. states along with Canada and Mexico.
“I’ve worked in restaurants pretty much since I was 15,” VandenBrook said. “I worked at a coffee shop in Missouri and absolutely loved. I also love to bake so it seemed like the logical next step.”
The plan is to keep product offerings as local as possible since the VandenBrooks own Dye Pirates, another Dadeville business, and understand the importance of supporting close to home.
“We are big advocates of getting local if you can,” VandenBrook said. “We’re trying to find people we can get really good coffee from as local as possible. We’ll use chips out of Birmingham and Wickles Pickles — think around your house first.”
While the initial plan was to open by the end of May, the new goal is to be open around August.
“We’re hoping to start talking to people and get building permits this month and everything else should go really quickly,” VandenBrook said.
The building needs electrical added, a space off the front section for a cooking area, air conditioning and plumbing.
“We’ll pretty much be able to double seating capacity by putting tables outside as well,” VandenBrook said. “There will be a small counter for taking orders (inside) and then a couple two-seaters and one or two four-seaters inside and some more out on the sidewalk.”
When Nirvana Latte first opens, there will be a limited menu so the owners can get a feel for what the community really likes. Light lunch offerings will include chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese and other easy, simple menu items. Located across from the courthouse, it will be the perfect location to wait out an appointment or meet with clients, according to VandenBrook.
“Right now the feedback has been extremely positive,” VandenBrook said. “All the people we mentioned it to, everyone’s ready for it.”
When renovations are complete, the next step will be to host a few soft openings to invite people to get a feel for what the place is like.
“Everyone can get a chance to really take it in where it’s not real busy,” VandenBrook said. “It will help them and help us.”
What began as a mere thought for future plans seems to have morphed seemingly overnight into a well thought out plan.
“When God speaks, he speaks really loudly and clearly,” VandenBrook said.