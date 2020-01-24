Coffee Corner on Main announced Friday morning it is closed.
The downtown Alexander City business located on Main Street posted the news to its Facebook page around 9 a.m. and has a sign on the door of its business stating it is closed.
"It has been a pleasure serving downtown Alexander City. However I have decided to focus and grow other business ventures here in Alexander City," Coffee Corner said in the post. "Look for something new and great coming soon!
"Thank you so much Alex City for all your support and patronage."
Coffee Corner is the third business on Main Street to close within the last couple of weeks. Makers Market permanently closed Jan. 18 but Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said in a previous interview a new business will move into the building. Ooh La La said in a Facebook post it is closing its Main Street location and opening another store in Sylacauga. Owner Laura Yoder said she is undecided on what to do with the Main Street building.
“There are so many people working from their homes, in our area, doing boutique/T-shirts that we felt it was best to change our business model in Alexander City but rest assured we will be opening something else at our current location and when the time is right we will post the exciting news,” Ooh La La said in the Facebook post.
The Outlook is seeking more information and this is a developing story.
