The funky goat
Stacey and Jeremy Jeffcoat, owners of The Local, are opening up a second location called The Funky Goat in downtown Dadeville. The two are aiming to have the new cocktail bar open later this spring.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Owners of The Local at 41 Main in Alex City Stacey and Jeremy Jeffcoat are working on a new location in downtown Dadeville called The Funky Goat.

