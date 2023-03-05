Owners of The Local at 41 Main in Alex City Stacey and Jeremy Jeffcoat are working on a new location in downtown Dadeville called The Funky Goat.
“There’s so much growth going down the (Highway) 49 area and stuff happening on the square,” Stacey said. “We have been watching Dadeville and probably weren’t planning to open a second location as quickly as we did.”
However, the Jeffcoats saw the unit on 145 N. Tallassee St. was available, and Jeremy said it was an opportunity too good to pass up. Their original location, The Local, is a cocktail bar in downtown Alexander City.
Stacey said they plan to still have handcrafted cocktails at the new location. However, the vibe of The Funky Goat will differ from The Local mainly with having bright colors and eclectic art. Already, they had a local artist Annie Bartol design the logo and paint a mural of it inside the bar.
“We didn't want to do another bar that looked the same,” Jeremy said. “Doing a different concept of the brighter colors and everything, The Goat gave us an opportunity to be a little more creative.”
While the look may be different, it will still be a place for live music and for people to gather. With the bigger space though, they are able to have a kitchen and will serve elevated bar food with a southern twist.
“We want to be a complement to the other businesses, like Mitzi (Hidding at Zazu’s) with their music on Thursday night,” Stacey said. “I'd love to see people, since there's a lot of other things coming, just walking around the square and going to different places and getting to be a part of the growth of downtown.”
The Jeffcoats have gotten a lot of help from Dwayne Britton, who owns the building and is opening another business in downtown Dadeville, and his team.
The name, The Funky Goat, came from when they were brainstorming name ideas for The Local. At one point they had considered The Thirsty Goat for the Alexander City location, but The Local wind up fitting the bar’s personality better.
Stacey said the return to the idea of a Goat-titled bar was an homage to Goat Island. Then with its brighter colors and eclectic style, The Funky Goat was born.
It will open in April or May. Tentatively, business hours will be during the afternoons and evenings from Tuesday through Saturday. Most of all the Jeffcoats said they are excited about showing the community this new location.
“When we took the paper off from the windows at The Local, that was a big day,” Jeremy said. “A lot of people really wanted to see what was going on there and that's what I look forward to. I tell people all the time, ‘I can't wait to show it to you.’”