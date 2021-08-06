Stephens Elementary School P.E. teacher Shundell Russaw — a.k.a. Coach Russaw — was named Alexander City Schools teacher of the year for the 2021-2022 school year, in an awards ceremony presented by the chamber of commerce at a school district-wide convocation Friday.
Each school in the district was presented a teacher of the year award, from which an overall winner was selected. Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president Ed Collari read a few lines from Russaw's application before presenting his second plaque.
"You've got to be interesting and keep a positive outlook at all times," Collari read. "Developing relationships and trust with students provides a foundation to learn. I would say I lead by example in the way I teach, dress, talk and carry myself. When you see a former student holding down a job, supporting a family (and) they're well-dressed and groomed, or a former student who talks with a lot of sense and a lot of wisdom — those are the things that make me feel happy, proud and rewarded. We teach them now so they will be good leaders, adults and human beings later."
Russaw, who will be moving to Alexander City Middle School this August, also gave a brief speech following the awards ceremony.
"It's a great day to be a Wildcat," he said. "God has been really, really good to me; he's given me more than I deserve. My outlook is that I've got to pour it back into the kids. The school and the community of Alexander City provided a life to me, the teachers did, and it's just my duty and my goal to give back to the kids."
At the individual school level, Russaw was one of four teachers to win teacher of the year Friday, joined by second-grade teacher Mallory Haynes of Jim Pearson Elementary, music teacher Crystal Baldwin of Radney Elementary and English teacher Magan Ford of Benjamin Russell High School.
Alexander City Middle School, which went through three principals last school year (the second, Dr. Andrea Hawkins, stepping in from the central office as interim before current principal Lisa Heard was hired) did not nominate a teacher of the year.
"I don't have a winner for the middle school," Collari admitted before presenting Ford's award. "I don't know the details or the story behind it, I just get the list, so we're going to jump to Benjamin Russell High School."
Alex City Schools public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said ACMS's omission was not intentional and was likely a result of the transition in administration.