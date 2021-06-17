Local organization Concerned Parents for Academic and Community Excellence (Co-PACE) is hosting a community outreach event next week which will be open to the public.
Teresa Harrell Moten, who runs Co-PACE, said the gathering will be a chance to catch up on local happenings now that pandemic restrictions have loosened.
"It's to share, ask questions, reflect and have conversations about the community, the city or issues that are of concern," Moten said. "There are no decisions being made concerning the information shared together. We made that plain."
What the event is not is a town hall-style forum or a chance to pester local officials.
"This is not where people come in and ask questions and they want answers from people —because we're probably going to have some people there that probably could do some answering of questions," Moten said. "But it's not a bashing or anything."
The Co-PACE community outreach will take place Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Cooper Community Center. More information can be found at 256-496-6467.