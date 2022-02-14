The Color of Blackness
Buy Now

Concerned Parents for Academic and Community Excellence invited Alexander City to speak, present poetry and dance at Stephens Elementary School in honor of Black History Month.

Local leader and organizer Teresa Harrell Moten invited Alexander City to a program themed "The Color of Blackness" Saturday, taking care to specify the full name of the location — Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary School — in recognition of the African-American educator it was named for.

Moten, a member of Concerned Parents for Academic and Community Excellence (Co-PACE), invited attendees to speak, sing, dance and "share history," lining booths and the gym walls with her own collection of photos, leaflets and newspaper clippings.

PHOTOS: The Color of Blackness

+24 
+24 
The Color of Blackness
+24 
+24 
The Color of Blackness
+24 
+24 
The Color of Blackness
+24 
+24 
The Color of Blackness
+24 
+24 
The Color of Blackness

Students of The Studio Arts and Education, run by Kenyatta Simmons, opened with performances in ballet, praise dancing, hip hop, majorettes and cheer.

Recommended for you