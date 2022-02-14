Local leader and organizer Teresa Harrell Moten invited Alexander City to a program themed "The Color of Blackness" Saturday, taking care to specify the full name of the location — Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary School — in recognition of the African-American educator it was named for.
Moten, a member of Concerned Parents for Academic and Community Excellence (Co-PACE), invited attendees to speak, sing, dance and "share history," lining booths and the gym walls with her own collection of photos, leaflets and newspaper clippings.
Paris and Nehemiah Crayton inspect an Alexander City firetruck.
Teresa Harrell Moten poses beside her decorated car.
Tondia Harrell poses beside her car at the Color of Blackness history program.
Paris (left) and Nehemiah Crayton and London Thomas pose in front of an Alexander City firetruck.