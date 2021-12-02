For two years Tina Hosey has felt the tug of the Lord leading her to a new church.
For two years the Lake Community Church has been looking for a permanent home.
Their paths have now crossed at the Rodeo Club where patrons have been pulling stools up to the bar for years, but not for much longer.
For five decades the club has seen its fair share of dancing and more to tunes played by the likes of Mickey Gilley, Billy Ray Cyrus and others. Hosey has even been one of the entertainers on stage at the Lake Martin Event Center. The meeting of Lake Community Church and Hosey has the two on a new call for God.
Hosey has left a place of God she was comfortable at just a few weeks ago and arrived at a new church venue at the Rodeo Club as it transforms to another mission of community service. It’s a transformation of an establishment serving alcohol that Hosey has seen before in Tallapoosa County — at Alibi’s on Highway 49.
“God was trying to do the same thing he is doing here, there,” Hosey said. “I sang there for like 10 years. The gentleman who owned it just passed away, Rudy Stewart. A man from Birmingham was going to buy that club and make it another club. Rudy got saved and said he would never make it a club again.”
Alibi’s never became a church but it didn’t return to its roots as a place of entertainment.
Hosey was comfortable in the congregation of another area church — more than two decades.
“I prayed real hard that God had something else planned for me,” Hosey said. “God started stirring in my soul again a couple years ago.”
Hosey felt a calling to leave the pews and move forward in her service with God, but Hosey still had questions.
“I was like, ‘Are you real sure? I’m like in the concrete here,’” Hosey said. “God told me, ‘I’ve grown you here and now I’m ready for you to do ministry.’”
Hosey wasn’t sure where the calling would lead. Someone who has been attending Lake Community Church for the last year had been inviting Hosey. But it was at a funeral where Hosey was set to sing and talked with the mother of Malia Stariha, who helps lead the Praise Team at Lake Community Church, when prayers were answered.
“God was like, ‘You need to talk to that woman,’” Hosey said. “‘Let me get in the door and I will do that.’ A friend of mine walks up and says, ‘Y’all need to get Tina in y’all’s worship band.’”
Hosey has returned to a place where she has spent many a night working in the music scene — The Rodeo Club.
“I have done Kowlagia Idol here for seven years,” Hosey said. “I was a judge. I didn’t do it last year because God just told me ‘no.’”
Hosey now feels her calling to ministry coming to be.
“When I heard the church was meeting here, I was like, ‘Are you for real God? Is that what I’m supposed to be doing?’” Hosey said. “I knew I belonged when I came. God had put me here. He sat my feet here.”
New place of permanent worship
Lake Community Church was looking for a new place to call home. Teaching pastor Chad Harrison said the church had about 30 members when the location the church was using was to be renovated. Harrison prayed and quickly approached Ed and Marge Shikoski.
Ed had been praying about church but didn’t have a church home when Harrison inquired about a church at a bar.
“I was excited,” Ed said. “I’ve always said this is the perfect place for Jesus. I love it. I haven’t been to a church in 40 years. It was an answer to my prayers.”
The Shikoskis found a church and it happened to meet in their nightclub. During the services, the Shikoskis sit on the aisle and hear the word of God instead of taking orders for libations.
Now a church is serving up the Bible at a bar.
But the bar will be no more soon. Lake Community Church is growing with 140 to 150 in the congregation on Sundays. It is purchasing the property from the Shikoskis but will continue some of the visions of the Shikoskis’ Lake Martin Event Center.
The center and the Shikoskis has hosted numerous charity events for organizations such as the Lake Martin Area United Way and the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Harrison said the church plans to continue the civic ways of the Shikoskis with the building.
“After they have Kowaliga Idol (in the spring), we will come in and do some renovations,” Harrison said. “It’s still going to be an event center for people to come and use. If they want to do things like Denim and Diamonds and that kind of stuff, we are going to be open to that type stuff.”
A kitchen for the event space will be created during renovations with more plans in the works.
“This will be a ministry center,” Harrison said. “We will transform this into a youth center, clothes closet, food bank. We will have a counseling center.”
The place will serve as the church’s home until it builds on Highway 49 in a few years but Harrison said the church will still continue to use the space for the good of the community.
Hosey is happy to see the church’s mission line up with her calling to serve.
“They are about helping the community, doing things for the community, for the people that don’t have,” Hosey said. “We have a lot of people around that need Jesus and just don’t have it.”