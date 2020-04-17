Last year, Cloud Nine celebrated its 20th anniversary with solid support from its customer base. During these trying times, co-owner Amy Hill said while sales have certainly slowed, Cloud Nine still has loyal followers.
“We do appreciate our customers that have bought and a lot of them have bought just to support us,” Hill said. “They want to make sure we make it through this time.”
The downtown boutique carries home décor, women’s and kids’ clothing, accessories and local art and is still operational with some modifications.
Orders can be placed online at www.cloudninealexcity.com. Shipping is free on all orders and with the code SPRING40, customers receive a 40% discount. Hill and co-owner Sarah Neighbors also staff the store from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday to package online orders or offer curbside pickup.
“We’re not really open, but if someone wanted to some pick something up we’re there,” Hill said.
Consumers can also call the store at 256-329-9797 to inquire about available items or visit the Cloud Nine Facebook or Instagram pages for daily updates and posts.
Hill said she and Neighbors offer local delivery as well.
“We’re getting some online orders and calls for wedding gifts but we’re not even doing 20% of what we were,” Hill said. “We’re established, so I think we’ll make it through. It’s just the unknown is scary.”
Cloud Nine applied for the Small Business Administration loan and is waiting to hear back. In the meantime, Hill said she and Neighbors don’t know how long the store will be closed but will continue to offer its current services.