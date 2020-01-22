When the weekend arrives, Ed Collari and his two children know a few hours will be set aside to help keep their community clean. They don’t do it because it’s forced but because they genuinely care and take pride in where they live.
Collari’s family is just one example of a group that makes it a top priority to keep Lake Martin and the miles of surrounding roadways clear of debris and trash and also sets an example for others.
Collari serves as the president and CEO of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and for the last four years, he has taken his daughter Hvala, 6, and son Colvin, 4, out to clean up trash as much as possible and it’s no doubt making a difference.
“We live in Jacksons Gap on the lake near Dadeville and we’ve adopted the road we live off of where we just started picking up trash a few years ago when we moved here,” Collari said. ”Me and my kids get out as often as we can just doing our part to pick up trash on the roadside. We are out almost every weekend just spending two to three hours picking up the trash in our area.”
The Collaris have created a cleanup route near their home that is roughly a 3- to 4-mile stretch they walk, along with their dog, to pick up as much trash and debris as possible.
Collari said there are many benefits to cleaning up trash such as getting exercise, but above all he wants to set an example for his children and others in the community.
“We live in a beautiful place, and we think everyone should do their part,” Collari said. “As a parent, it’s something I want to instill in my kids that it’s important to give back to the community and have pride in where you live. Sadly, we have to clean up often because people throw trash out all the time.”
Collari said during the time they’re out picking up trash, neighbors and other motorists can see the work they’re doing and he hopes it will encourage them to join in for the cause.
“By cleaning up the trash, I’ve got to meet all of my neighbors and they chat and thank us,” Collari said. “My daughter even found someone’s keys in the middle of the road one time and we were able to return them.”
Collari has been influenced by the hard work of Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson. Collari called Thompson’s passion “contagious” and said he truly believes in keeping Lake Martin and the surrounding area clean.
Thompson has lived in Willow Point at Lake Martin for the last seven years and said he’s dedicated to keeping the lake clean and pristine. He is also one of the organizers for the Clean Community Partnership Third Saturday Cleanup.
“The whole thing about (the Third Saturday Cleanup) was trying to bring the companies, city, city council and state together to basically work in a fashion to not only get the roadsides clean, but keep them clean,” Thompson said. “We should be environmentally conscious because we attract visitors, fishing tournaments, retirees and if we have a lot of roadside trash, then we aren’t doing our part.”
One of the things that inspired Thompson was seeing a photo of Collari’s daughter Hvala picking up trash.
“It’s encouraging to me to see Ed and his family buying into this and totally support this and teaching their kids values that I think kids need to learn today,” Thompson said. “We are encouraging residents to take pride and we want them to get involved to keep the roadside and shorelines clean. If we can’t keep the roadside clean, then that trash will wash into the lake and wind up on the shoreline. If we don’t volunteer then the trash stays there.”
The big cleanup events such as the Third Saturday Cleanups and LMRA’s annual Renew Our Rivers are clearly yielding results, but the key is to keep that participation and volunteerism going strong.
“The big shoreline cleanup we did in November produced 17 tons of trash that we cleared off the roads and shorelines,” Thompson said. “In the last 15 years, we have picked up more than 124 tons of trash. We want to keep it that way by having routine cleanups and keep trash off roadsides. It’s an overall effort, and if we all work together to keep the trash clean around us, then we could keep our roadside and shorelines clean.”
Upcoming Third Saturday Cleanups will be this weekend, which is actually the fourth Saturday so as not to coincide with last week’s Lake Martin Young Professionals Polar Plunge, and Feb. 15 beginning at 8:30 a.m.