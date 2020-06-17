Clean Community Partnership Third Saturday Cleanups return Saturday to counteract the increased traffic around Tallapoosa County and catch up on missing three months of roadside litter patrol due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are excited to get back out there and host the event formally,” Alexander City Chamber of Commerce vice president of business development Jacob Meacham said. “During the quarantine lockdown, a lot of people were still picking up on their own just not in an organized fashion. Since CCP falls under the organization of the chamber, any events had to be postponed or canceled.”
Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson said with an increase of people at the lake and cars on the road, the amount of litter has increased.
“It’s been a busy, busy time and we have work to do,” Thompson said. “The first thing is people are looking for ways to get out and do something community service-oriented. It’s a great way to do it and keep social distancing in mind. I’m anxious for us to get back out there.”
Meacham typically checks in with the Alex City litter crew before each cleanup for feedback on problem areas that require extra attention.
“We know a lot of areas of emphasis, especially with us not able to do it the last few months but the city trash crew is still in operation and doing their job,” Meacham said. “I touch base with (Alex City Public Works facility maintenance superintendent) Kirk Mickaels and the litter crew to get an idea on where they’re spending their time and where they need help. Then I use that as a guide.”
Volunteers should meet at 8:30 a.m. at Broad Street Plaza to pick up supplies and road assignments. Anyone wishing to clean a particular area is also welcome to do so and pickers and trash bags will be supplied.
“We know the most commonly needed areas that stay the same from month to month but friends, family, neighbors, organizations, if anyone wants to go and spend time on their roads not on our list, we encourage that too and are happy to provide supplies,” Meacham said.
As the 63 Pride Drive project was implemented by Russell Lands On Lake Martin, many regular CCP Third Saturday volunteers have adopted miles along the route.
“Pride Drive is another opportunity for us to capitalize on the efforts being done with Russell Lands and on Highway 63,” Thompson said. “I see people stepping up and adopting miles and being responsible for them. (Highway) 63 is an important roadside to keep clean.”
Along with regular trash picking, the flowerbeds planted last spring along Cherokee Road need some attention.
“In the summer months, we want to make sure they are nicely weeded and pretty for everyone to enjoy and show our community some pride,” Meacham said. “If any volunteers are available, we need some help with that effort as well. The flowers are really gorgeous right now, so we want to spruce those up a bit.”
After three months off, CCP is back in action and seeking volunteers but Meacham expects it to be a slow process.
“It’s not something I am super worried about,” Meacham said. “We would love to have as many people as possible but with the first one back out, we need to set our expectations right and not get deterred if we don’t have a large base of volunteers. As we rebuild the process that will come with time.”
Thompson said he’s already received multiple calls of concerned residents overwhelmed with unsightly scenes of trash carelessly left on roadsides.
“It’s time to get back and start to get our efforts back on track,” Thompson said. “We need to concentrate on keeping our roadsides clean.”