Tallapoosa County residents endured scattered damage to homes, cars and property Sunday after straight-line winds tore through the area. The devastation ranged in severity but insurance agents have been working nonstop to file claims and take care of clients as quickly as possible.
“We have been insanely busy and we’re just blessed it wasn’t any worse,” said State Farm agent Karen Channell. “Personally I have dealt with more than 250 clients and seen severity across the gamut from trees in the middle of houses to blown off shingles.”
Country Financial agent Lisa McClendon said she’s been in business for more than 30 years and said this is some of the worst damage and number of claims she’s seen from one incident.
“For me, I think this is worse than the damage from Hurricane Opal in 2005,” McClendon said.
Channell advises anyone with damage to contact their insurance agents and let them be those facilitators to advocate for assessments and repairs on their behalf.
“At the end of the day, insurance companies will prove their value by delivering on service,” Channell said. “There are thousands affected but please be patient because your agent will fight for you and go to bat for you.”
McClendon also encourages clients to be understanding of the situation and realize many people are completely displaced from their homes due to larger losses.
“Some people are wondering if they’ll hear from someone (to assess damage), but if you can live in your home and it’s not leaking, please be patient,” McClendon said. “As of (Monday), I have more than 200 claims and we’ve called in a team of adjusters from all across different states.”
Damage adversely affected so many families that local hotels and motels booked up quickly.
“If people waited to book a room, they may have to search up the road (to Sylacauga) or go to Auburn,” McClendon said.
With more weather potentially rolling in this week, McClendon advises residents to mitigate what damage they do have while they can.
“Do what you can to protect your property,” she said.
Channell offers some advice to homeowners for future similar situations.
“They need to keep a good inventory of any damaged personal items,” Channell said. “Take lots of photos; you can never have too many photos of damage. Save all your receipts. Prepare for the power to go out. If you have a generator, that’s great; but if not, ice down the food you can save.”
Channell reminds clients food loss is typically covered in insurance claims along with tarps and labor to install them.
“Keep water out of the house and make sure you clean it up to not receive further damage,” Channell said.
Assessments are being done on a severity scale and in the order claims were filed, according to McClendon.
“When you have mass damage, the claims are processed from larger losses first and people displaced from their homes,” she said. “We have a large volume of claims.”
When choosing contractors and companies to do the work needed after an incident like this, Channell said it’s important to choose local.
“We try to use local every time we can,” Channell said. “The homeowners have the option to choose their own contractors but we have a list at our office of all local vendors.”
She said this same process applies when choosing an insurance company.
“You need a local agent because they know the contractors and vendors to help get you back to 100%,” Channell said. “The purpose of a policy is to deliver on the promise that we sold in exchange for a premium.”
While many around the county are struggling, both Channell and McClendon want to remind clients to be aware of that number and courteous to those who may be worse off.
“It’s important to realize this too shall pass,” Channell said.