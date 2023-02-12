Giving back is what the newly formed Lake Martin Civitan Club is all about, and the group is proving that by hosting a volunteer workday to benefit the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch on Saturday.
“There is always a need for volunteers to help support the Girls Ranch year round,” said Girls Ranch director Candice Gulley, a charter member of the Civitan Club. “We provide any equipment or supplies needed, so volunteers need merely to show up to help.”
That’s exactly what the Civitan Club plans on doing from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. To join the volunteer day, people can contact Lake Martin Civitan Club president Audrey Moore at 256-786-0465 or via email at audreymoore.tlc@gmail.com.
“We are excited to be leading a Volunteer Workday for the Girls Ranch,” Moore said. “Some of our volunteers will be assisting with yard work and landscaping, while others will be helping with cleaning, organizing and painting. We are also encouraging volunteers to bring donations to the Girls Ranch.”
Gulley said donations are always appreciated, and the Girls Ranch is always needing paper products, cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods and gently-used or new clothing. The Girls Ranch is located at 174 Samford Dr. in Camp Hill.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.