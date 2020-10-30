The COVID-19 pandemic has kept seniors in Dadeville apart long enough.
The clients of the Dadeville Senior Center were used to seeing each other almost every day until the coronavirus. The subsequent public health orders from Gov. Kay Ivey stopped all except the senior feeding programs but Friday, a little civil disobedience was in order for a fall celebration at the Dadeville Senior Center. Director Karen White and volunteers organized the ‘Seniors Citizens Roll the Senior Center’ event.
“It’s like good ole times,” White told the seniors gathered Friday at the senior center. “With the wind, we might not be able to throw the toilet paper.”
The winds left behind from Hurricane Zeta didn’t stop the fun. Many of the seniors had been ‘victims’ of their yards being rolled in the past but never participated in such acts. But they did find the mischievous activity fun.
“I never did this as a kid,” Wanda Treadway said. “If it was this much fun, I don’t think I could have kept quiet doing it. I would have been caught.”
Senior Yvonne Petty agreed.
“This is fun,” Petty said. “I never did anything like this.”
Senior Leon Farrell said he had fun throwing toilet paper on the trees ‘planted’ on the front lawn of the Dadeville Senior Center by the Dadeville Beautification Board but is reserving judgement on how much fun he had.
“It’s was fun,” Farrell said. “I’ll be able to tell you tomorrow how much fun when my body finds out what I did.”
Jeannie Jackson likes the activities of the senior center and was happy to take part in the rolling.
“It’s nice to get together,” Jackson said. “We always have fun. I’ve never done anything like this.”
White was just happy to see her seniors beyond a car window for the first time since March.
“We always have fun,” White said. “I had some out today. We normally have 12 in person and serve another 22 at home with meals every day. These 12 have been coming every day and we pass them their meal. We are happy to do this.”
The senior center is an outlet for Dorman Dennis. Dennis welcomed Friday’s fun activities but seeing his friends even more.
“I liked rolling the trees,” Dennis said. “I just like being around the people here. I like talking with them and we have fun regardless of what we are doing.”
Doris Butcher is White’s daughter. Despite being in her 80s, Butcher loves to serve her friends at the senior center.
“I think we all like the communication and camaraderie here,” Butcher said. “We are enjoying today talking with each other, catching up on our lives.”
For White, the rolling of trees created a small mess for her to clean up but it is all worth it.
“They love being together,” White said. “They live alone. They hadn’t done anything since March. They miss being able to engage each other. They miss their friends. I’m happy to be able to do this small act of civil disobedience for them.”