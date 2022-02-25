The Alexander City Board of Education will proceed with its plan to construct a new Benjamin Russell High School at the Sportplex after approving a deal that would pay $600,0000 and convey the board’s U.S. Highway 280 property to the city, in exchange for a sales tax amendment to help cover construction costs.
The Alexander City City Council and school board approved the deal in back-to-back meetings Friday afternoon, both held at the Municipal Complex, but not without resistance from dozens of citizens, many of whom were from the Black community, demanding answers on what that would mean for Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary School. A rumor had floated on Facebook that the new high school would spell closure for Stephens, formerly Laurel High School, where Alexander City's Black students were educated in the days of segregation.
It was a rumor that was roundly denied by school superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford and city council president Buffy Colvin Friday, though councilman Bobby Tapley said he had heard the superintendent say otherwise in the past.
But before a vote, David Boleware, retired director of Community Action Committee, got up to say that "from the moment it started," the rumor had been that when a new Benjamin Russell was built, the remaining school campuses would be shuffled and Stephens Elementary would be the one to shut.
"Those are the things that we heard. Now we want to have the facts," Boleware said. "And here's my question in regard to the school. If it's going to cost $40 million to build a new school, has the board of education given any consideration to using that $40 million to renovate the five schools and leave them as they are? Would that be cost effective, or would that not be?"
The city council ultimately voted 4-2 on the land deal, with Tapley, whose district covers Stephens, and councilman Jimmy Keel voting against it.
"When I was elected 10 years ago, I promised the people in my district I would be the voice for them and I would not disappear," Tapley said. "I value the people in my district. I love the people in my district. And I have had several people come to me since this has been talked about."
Keel said he hadn't been properly briefed on the deal and didn't know about the U.S. 280 conveyance until he was handed a copy of the deal 20 minutes before the meeting.
"I can't sit down here and decipher all this in two or three minutes," Keel said. "I don't know what kind of decision was made going into it, nobody told me. The mayor didn't the council president didn't."
Colvin later apologized for not sharing the details of the deal, which she said were reached in a Wednesday afternoon meeting, with every councilmember. "I apologize for not doing that. I can say what I did right and what I did wrong."
Keel also questioned the priority of a new building and referred to the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce's State of Education luncheon, where the school's standardized testing scores were presented.
"The main topic was the grades, and they're pitiful. And my question is, is a new high school going to improve the grades?" Keel said, and was met with a room full of applause.
The city council also had its first reading of an amendment to the 2020 sales ordinance that would remove the cap on the sales tax, with the proceeds going toward the construction of a new school. The amendment will be voted on at the next meeting.
If the amendment is passed, the Alexander City Board of Education will convey its U.S. 280 property, where they originally intended to build Benjamin Russell High School, to the city, according to the second clause of the land deal passed Friday.
After the city council meeting, the school board stayed put to call their own meeting into session, where the memorandum of understanding was approved unanimously.
Before the vote, however, school board vice president Dr. Chante' Ruffin said "I do share some of the same sentiments as councilman Keel and just know that we are aware of what our problems are. And I have four kids in this system and I would not allow our kids to be in a system that's failing."
After the vote, board member Michael Ransaw clarified his position on Stephens Elementary.
"I'm kind of hurt that me being a Black male in here on the board of education, would sit up here and let something happen that my mother was a part of just sit and rot," he said.
"This school is a good thing," he continued. "For Black and white."
Lankford first announced his intent to build the new school at the Sportplex — initially, the baseball fields — in November, a pivot from previous plans to build at the corner of U.S. 280 and State Highway 63. The school board purchased the property for $500,000 in February 2021 and intended to break ground on the $48 million project that spring, but put that plan on hold after unexpected costs drove the cost of building up more than $20 million over budget.
The Sportplex, however, comes with its own red tape. The complex was funded by a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1986, and to use it for anything other than a park would require "expressed permission" from both the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and the feds.
The section of forest where the board now intends to build was not included in the Land and Water Conservation Fund project, though ADECA must grant school board easement for a driveway. If ADECA does not grant easement, the memorandum of understanding approved by the city council and school board states that the land swap will become null and void.