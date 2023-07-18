Downtown buildings (copy)
Buy Now

The buildings that once housed Alexander City City Hall and the Alexander City Police Department have remained empty for almost three years, but the property surrounding the area may have just found a use. 

 File / The Outlook

A special called meeting will occur Wednesday to determine the fate of two historic downtown buildings.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you