Alexander City officials hope to receive $6 million from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
The low-interest loan would help construct the sewer line from the graphite project at the Kellyton industrial park and help mitigate sewage issues in the Robinson Road area.
“We submitted the pre-application last week,” Alexander City Public Works director Gerard Brewer told the Alexander City City Council at its Monday meeting.
The council authorized Mayor Woody Baird to execute the application for the “multi-agency wastewater solution.”
The council also authorized a public hearing for the rezoning of several properties. Some of the rezoning is in an effort to be able to afford one piece of property to create a lift station for the sewer line.
“The negotiations started at a very high number which we couldn’t agree to,” community development director Al Jones said. “We got it down to $10,000 if we would agree to rezone those properties to what he wanted them to be.”
The Alexander City Planning Commission approved the measure but final approval comes from the council after a public hearing. Tax maps list Arthur Day of Jacksonville, Florida owning six pieces of property to be rezoned to general business or high density residential near U.S. Highway 280 and Robinson Road.
Fire department grant applications
The council approved three different grant applications for the Alexander City Fire Department — all designed to serve citizens of Alexander City.
The first grant would allow the replacement of a 2011 ambulance where maintenance costs have greatly increased over the last two years.
Alexander City deputy fire chief Jeremy Spears told the council that more than $30,000 was spent on repairs for the ambulance in 2020 and that it spent more time in the shop than in service in 2021. The grant would cover 95 percent of the cost of replacing the ambulance and the city required match would be about $10,000.
The second grant, if awarded, would purchase and install about 300 fire extinguishing canisters. The $45,000 grant would require a $2,137.50 match from the city.
The canisters are placed above stove tops in the hood and deploy with stove fires. The canisters often exingtish a stove top blaze before the fire department can get to the scene.
The third grant, if awarded, reimburses the city for the salary and benefits for three firefighters for three years. At the end of three years, the city would either need to reapply and receive the grant again, add the three firefighters to the city budget or let them go.
Old court fines
Fines from traffic citations and court rulings don’t go away with time. The municipal court in Alexander City has almost $1 million in uncollected monies dating back to 1999. The council approved a measure that will hopefully clear the books of some municipal court cases left open because of unpaid fines.
Thanks to the approval by the council, March 14-18 will be amnesty week. Those who owe the municipal court fines and fees will be given a 20 percent discount if the entire amount owed is paid in full during amnesty week.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Jan. 3 meeting.
• Authorized the mayor to renew an agreement with MCCI LLC for Laserfiche.
• Approved a settlement agreement of litigation versus Endo in federal court. The city will collect about $41,000 less attorney fees.
• Authorized the mayor to execute a lease agreement with Pitney Bowes for the city’s postal meter.
• Authorized the addition of a security guard for the front door of the municipal complex. The position was created from the open records position in the police department.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.