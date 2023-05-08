People from all walks of life, including government, education and business joined as one Thursday in connecting with their faith and dedicating the day to worship and prayer.
May 4 marked the annual National Day of Prayer, a time for churches and individuals across the United States, including in Alexander City, to meditate in religious devotion.
Area pastors and residents alike convened at the First Baptist Church where Reverend Michael Waldrop, president of the Alex City Area Ministerial Association, led the first of many prayers in observance of the event.
Waldrop led his sermon with a discussion about the significance of prayer as well as the theme of the day, which he said is to pray fervently and and to avail much, a quote derived from the Bible verse James 5:16.
“We need to be praying fervently, we always need to be praying, but we live in days now that we have really got to get serious about our prayers because prayers make a difference,” he said.
First established in 1952, according to Waldrop, President Ronald Reagan during his administration officially declared the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer.
Waldrop concluded with a prayer for Alexander City first responders, residents and elected officials.
“We pray for our leadership, all of our departments, and our first responders. God, we're praying for our city, our state and we're praying for this country,” Waldrop said.
First Baptist Church pastor Steve King joined alongside Audrey Moore, director of the Lake Martin Civitan Club, in praying for Tallapoosa County families.
“Many families that are hurting, even as many families that have rejected you as Lord of their lives. I pray that you will work in the midst of our brokenness, that you will restore, and that you will heal our families. I pray for godly mothers and fathers that would lead the way,” he said.
Several speakers also shared Biblical passages relating to both their professions and personal lives.
For instance, Mayor Woody Baird focused on scripture in relation to worldly governance, and read 1 Timothy 2:1-3, as well as Psalms 33:12-13,16 and 18.
Johanna Morgan, principal of Radney Elementary School, prayed for educators and students while Reverend Adam Wade, an Alexander City Schools board member and pastor of LifePoint Church, led attendees in litany of prayer.
Morgan recited verses from Deuteronomy 11:18-19 and Proverbs 2:1-6 while Reverend Dick Stark, pastor of Faith Temple, prayed for the community’s youth.
Levi Law Jr., a retired Army veteran, dedicated his prayers to military service members and first responders. He read aloud passages from Proverbs 2:6-8 and Psalm 91:9-11.
Reverend Lewis Benson, pastor of GAP Fellowship Church, joined him in praying for front line responders who he said put their lives at risk everyday to help others.
“We pray for their protection and their safety. First responders are often placed in extremely dangerous situations. Lord, we pray that you would give them courage and strength as they enter harm's way,” he said. “We pray for those who are serving our nation. And for those who are ready to lay down life to protect and defend our freedom.”
Jacob Meacham, president of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, also spoke as a representative of the city’s business community at large and prayed for business owners.
Both Sarah Files with Apostolic Church of Promise and Tammy Osment of Marshall Street Church led attendees in song.