People at First Baptist Church joined churches across the U.S. in collective prayer and reflection with God last week. 

 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

People from all walks of life, including government, education and business joined as one Thursday in connecting with their faith and dedicating the day to worship and prayer. 

A woman extended out her hand during one of the several prayers said. 
Reverend Dick Stark, pastor of Faith Temple, and Johanna Morgan, principal of Radney Elementary School, bowed their heads in prayer for Alexander City educators and students. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

