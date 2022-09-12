Thursday, September 8, marked International Literacy Day and educators at Jim Pearson Elementary School recognized the occasion with the school’s annual book fair.
Very important people visited Jim Pearson Elementary School Thursday, September 8.
Thursday, September 8, marked International Literacy Day and educators at Jim Pearson Elementary School recognized the occasion with the school’s annual book fair.
This past week, teachers, parents and students joined together for a week-long celebration of reading. Whether picture books, historical biographies or even books with their favorite television characters, Alexander City’s children displayed their love for the written word.
Principal Stephanie Brooks recalled highlights from the week, including observing children and parents bond as they searched for books together, with Brooks particularly enjoying seeing student's their excitement for reading.
“They have been super excited. I made a joke earlier, when we had a lot of parents and said it's better than Black Friday,” she said. “Everybody was lined up here to get books, and there's nothing better than that. It was really just that love of reading and learning, which we hope never goes away.”
Many students and their families visited the book fair while enjoying 'VIP' Day, a new school celebration that launched this fall at Jim Pearson.
Students ranging from pre-K to the fifth grade perused the book’s fair vast genres, their faces growing with smiles as they discovered new books to add to their collection.
All the time, Library Media Specialist Lisa Morgan along with her parent volunteers guided students and helped them search for books. Morgan praised the initiative, adding that she believes book fairs promote literacy as well as a passion for reading.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“I think it encourages a love of reading. They take those books home with the parents ,and even if they can't read them, that helps us encourage our parents to read with their child and that is something as a librarian, I'm working on encouraging,” she said.
The school organizes the annual fundraiser in partnership with the Prattville-based Crane Book Fairs. According to Morgan, the company supplies the books, which the school in turn sells as a fundraising campaign.
The fundraiser benefits the school with the book fair funds covering costs for new books.
“It helps us to do this fundraiser because books are expensive, and it also helps us students lose or damage books. I don't have to charge them as much to pay for those books and replace them.
Brooks also noted in addition to supporting education, the book fair helps community members feel invested in their children’s education
“The big people in the kid's life, the most important person whether it be grandma or granddad, an aunt, or uncle, whoever their big person is in their life, for them to be able to share in this has been huge,” Brooks said.
The book fair will conclude Monday, September 12.
Very important people visited Jim Pearson Elementary School Thursday, September 8.
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
Multimedia Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny. High 82F. Winds light and variable.
Vote for your favorite student-athlete for The Outlook's Player of the Week for Week 4.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.