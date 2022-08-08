Excitement is in the air at Alexander City Schools as faculty prepare for classes to begin next week.
The school system hosted a district-wide convocation Friday, August 5, that focused on preparing staff for the upcoming school year. The orientation featured highlights from previous school years, with several educators being honored with awards, and new teachers being welcomed to the school district.
School leaders also discussed goals moving into the months ahead, with board president Dr. Chante Ruffin leading the conversation. Ruffin summarized the school district's current progress, expressing optimism about future prospects.
“I believe this will be one of the best years we've had in a while,” Ruffin said. “Under the leadership of our newly appointed superintendent Dr. [Beverly] Price, our administrative team and [faculty], I am excited about the direction that the district is headed.”
Ruffin also noted challenges the school district has faced over the last two years.
“None of the other years were bad per say, but we were faced with some challenges: COVID, learning loss, the untimely departure of some of our key leaders, and building projects to just name a few,” she said.
The school district had to particularly grapple with major leadership shifts, including earlier this year with the abrupt departure of then-superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford in April.
A months-long superintendent search followed, which ended in July upon the school board appointing Dr. Beverly Price to the position permanently.
Overall, Ruffin said she feels the school district has surmounted past obstacles and is now pushing forward
“Challenges present opportunities for learning and growth. We have to be willing to admit our failures and mistakes and learn from them and move on,” Ruffin said. “As a system, I feel we have done just that.”
Ruffin concluded with uplifting words for the school district’s staff, reminding them of the mission at hand with the new school year approaching.
“I want you to stay encouraged this year, given your administrators and your superintendent.
It’s important that we keep the education, safety and well being of each student at the forefront of our decisions,” she said. “I believe there will be a great period and it is a great day to be a Wildcat.”