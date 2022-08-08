2022 ACS District Convocation
Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price opened the ceremony on Friday, and brought faculty together to provide an overview of the upcoming school year. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Excitement is in the air at Alexander City Schools as faculty prepare for classes to begin next week. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

