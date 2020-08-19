Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford has the drive to create a just cause for the upcoming school year and that charge revolves around hope, togetherness and light.
“We have a mission and we have a vision but we need a just cause,” Lankford said to the ACS staff at Tuesday’s convocation. “We want to inspire hope and be the light for each child. Don’t let someone steal your light. It’s essential we know our place as educators.”
While the attendance was slimmer than usual and many teachers, faculty and staff tuned in via Zoom, ACS’ convocation centered around a message of positivity, focused on a new journey that involves working together as a team for success.
Lankford encouraged every member to do a mental self-check not only of COVID-19 symptoms — which has become the norm — but an essential self-check involving desire, grit, motivation, critical thinking, attitude and effectiveness.
“We all have to have these beliefs,” Lankford said. “We must be able to check yes. If you can conquer this mental checklist, you will move mountains.”
Individually moving mountains equates to the school system succeeding and moving forward as a whole, Lankford said.
“Human capital is what you bring with you every day and efficacy is the belief we can do it,” he said. “We have to mentally step over the line of mediocrity, regardless of COVID, and be ready to reach greatness this year. That was then; this is now.”
Lankford continued with a message of inspiration as opposed to bogging down the group with numbers and data because he feels this year is different and needs this to be the most heartfelt year it can be.
“Data wouldn’t inspire you but I hope we can work toward shared beliefs and a shared just cause,” Lankford said. “We will only make it together. We are one ACS.”
Also at convocation, Jim Pearson teacher Reginald Johnson was awarded the Value Teacher award and is known as a true ambassador of the schools.
Alexander City native and active community leader Fred Norris earned the Wildcat Award for his behind-the-scenes dedication to students as a father figure and a servant to both students and faculty.
“We are always told to put our best foot forward,” Norris said. “Now you gotta put both feet forward. I challenge each and every one of you to make sure every student receives the best care and best education.”
Outgoing Alex City Board of Education president Denise Bates thanked the Alex City City Council and Tallapoosa County Commission for their never-ending support of the board’s mission and helping to secure the necessary funding for the school system’s capital plan projects.
“Life is upside down as we know it and the world has changed; it’s not going back anytime soon,” Bates said. “We’re here for the children of Alex City and preparing for their futures. We’re here for you. I love our teachers and I love our schools and we thank you.”
Alexander City Schools Education Foundation representative Kaci Lamberth said ACSEF gave out $17,000 in teacher grants in the 2019-20 school year. This year’s focus will be on student safety, cultural experiences, technology and more teach grants, she said.
Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari helped announce Teacher of the Year winners.
Jim Pearson: Jerrie Mattox
Stephens Elementary: Brittney Simmons
Radney Elementary: Pam White
Alex City Middle School: Greg Coggin
Benjamin Russell: Penny Adamson
The District Teacher of the Year award was given to Adamson with her more than 20 years of experience and for her philosophy of teaching “the whole child.”