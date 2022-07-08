The Alexander City Schools’ Board of Education voted to implement a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program to continue providing free school meals to all students in the wake of federal school meals waivers ending last week.
The board of education approved the program during a regularly scheduled meeting on June 28. According to the school district’s child nutrition director, Donette Worthy, the decision is in response to the federal government terminating waivers that have funded free meals for all students, including those who were not previously eligible, for the last two years.
Initially, the waivers provided financial relief for families facing economic hardship stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although a welcomed relief for the school district and community, Worthy noted that the federal benefits ceased on June 30.
“The waivers that we have had over the last two years will not be renewed as of at least what we've been told so far by the USDA. Basically, they're just going to let them expire,” she said.
As a result, Worthy explained that all school systems in the United States would return to a paid, reduced and free meal service-model beginning the upcoming school year.
In response, the school district has applied for another short-term federally-funded program, specifically the Community Eligibility Provision, that will allow all students in the Alexander City Schools district to continue to enjoy breakfast and lunch at no cost for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
“It's funded through our child nutrition program. It is federally-funded and our school system is eligible for it, and so parents will not have to fill out the free and reduced applications to receive the meals,” Worthy said.
The program, however, is on a rolling basis, with a school district’s eligibility determined annually. Any school district, group of schools in a district, or a individual school can apply for the program if they have at least 40 percent or more children who are certified eligible for free school meals.
According to Worthy, Alexander City Schools currently meets that threshold among its five schools, and Worthy added the school district hopes to continue to qualify until the program’s five-year cap is reached, which prevents any school district from qualifying more than five years consecutively.
The federal program will specifically assist the school district's nutrition programs in the form of monthly financial reimbursements for sold meals.
“It is something that we qualify for over five years,” she said. “However, it's something that the school system will watch and look at on a yearly-basis because you have to make sure that you're able to sustain it in a sense of making sure that you have enough money coming in. So, we've got to make sure that we're covering our expenses through this.”
Currently, child nutrition is the only department that is not funded through the school system. Being federally-funded, Worthy said that the school program operates similarly to a standalone business, and must account for overhead costs.
Depending on the program’s expenses, a paid meal service-model may return at some point, but currently parents will not be required to pay for school meals.
“It's something that they want to try and move forward with just because it's positive for the kids and for their families as well as the community,” she said. “We will continue to watch in terms of finances every month, and then at the end of the school year, as long as we're still self-sustaining, I don't think that it would be a problem moving forward.”
Each school cafeteria will also sell a la carte options in addition to the meals provided.