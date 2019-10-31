Capital project updates and principal appreciation were the focuses of the Alexander City Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday.
The board unanimously approved RA-LIN and Associates Inc. as its project management firm for constructing a new high school.
Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford told the board he’s scheduled a meeting with RA-LIN, Lathan Associates Architects and others to look at locations near the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex for the new high school Thursday.
“I gave you a list in our Google Drive outlining some things from the other day until Friday, Nov. 1,” Lankford told the board. “There’s many things we have to get in line to submit to one, the underwriter, two to the bond crew. There are a lot of things we’re having to do there.”
Next week the school board is hoping to submit the form to the state department for approval. Lankford said approval takes about two weeks.
“I’ve spoken with personnel down there and we should be pretty good,” Lankford said.
The schools system’s strategic planning committee, made up of district employees, school board members and members of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance boards, held its first meeting Friday. Lankford said he and deputy superintendent Dr. Beverly Price were happy with the meeting.
“We identified some challenges, some opportunities and whatnot and we all have homework,” Lankford said. “We’re going to have to look at the survey data. I’ve got to look at the survey and push it out.”
It will take the school system about six months to get data from the community, analyze it and create a 5-year plan to improve everything, according to Lankford.
The school system is also working with the Southern Regional Education Board to improve math and literacy practice. Lankford also wants Benjamin Russell’s academic tracks to be actual academies with their own facilities.
“We’re going to look at an alignment piece,” Lankford said. “It is a three-year process which I’m very proud we’ve laid out.”
The schools are also partnering with Alabama Reading Initiative to improve pre-K through fifth grade and Lankford is hoping to implement it in January.
“This will give that support system for our teachers as well as for our students in our community to get there,” Lankford said.
The school board also recognized its principals because October is National Principals Month. Principals Dr. Anthony Wilkinson, of BRHS, Tracie Blakely, of Alexander City Middle School, Dr. Marcus Dent, of Radney Elementary School, Dr. Mary Holloway, of Stephens Elementary School, and Angela Strickland, of Jim Pearson Elementary School, were honored and given tin buckets.
Lankford told the story of a student who gave him a bucket when he was a principal. He then filled the buckets with goodies such as Payday candy bars and broken crayons.
“I reflected (Tuesday) when I was a principal and it was one of the best times I ever had because you were involved with kids still,” Lankford told the principals. “Being a principal is not easy. It’s amazing what you do. I appreciate y’all.”
The last item given to the principals was a popsicle stick with a picture of current students on it.
“Remember if everything else out of that bucket fails, you have that,” Lankford said. “That’s why you got into this. It’s for the kids. I didn’t know how else to express my appreciation to you except this came to me (Tuesday) for this.”
Board members Dorthea Walker and Michael Ransaw were not present at the meeting.
In other action, the school board:
• Appointed board member Kevin Speaks to the Alabama Association of School Boards
• Recognized Ransaw for achieving master second-year status with AASB
• Recognized Stephens Elementary School teacher Abby Alexander for completing the school bus challenge. Alexander rode all school bus routes and received $1,000 from Alexander City Schools Education Foundation.
• Approved the financial report
• Revised its contract with Spur
• Designated October as Dyslexia Awareness Month
• Approved the schools Annual Continuous Improvement Plans, which were reports of the schools’ performances last year and their plans to improve.
• Approved Sept. 17 minutes, including the following personnel moves from the previous meeting:
Terminations
• Tyrone Davis, bus driver
Resignations
• Amanda Smith, BRHS math teacher
• Monica Noles, system psychometrist
Transfers
• Cassandra Freeman, BRHS secretary to math teacher
Hires
• Ebonyee Thomas, system psychometrist
• Tracy Jackson, bus driver