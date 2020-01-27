City school board honored

The Alexander City Board of Education received an abundance of gifts for School Board Recognition Month.
Board member Denise Bates said being a member is an honor.
“No we don’t get paid, but this is the best job in town,” Bates said. “We do it because we love the children, we love the students, we love the schools and I couldn’t think of anything I would rather do for Alexander City than serve on the school board and support our teachers and support our students.”
Jim Pearson Elementary School students Raleigh Anna Harris and Blake Kelly read nautical poems and principal Angela Strickland gave each of them a book of poems.
“At Jim Pearson our journey is just starting,” Strickland said. “Our motto too is, ‘It starts with us.’ I appreciate (the board’s) leadership with our youngest babies at the beginning of their journey. (Board members) all provide that support from the day they walk in to that door all the way to 12th grade.”
Stephens Elementary School’s art enrichment students read appreciation cards and gave artwork to the school board members, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, deputy superintendent Dr. Beverly Price and director of elementary schools Ellen Martin.
Radney Elementary School principal Dr. Marcus Dent and assistant principal Dr. Brittney Duncan gave the board members student art drawings of the board members’ colleges they attended and also coupons for After the Bell program’s mobile kitchen.
“In life you go many places,” Dent said. “We meet many different people and we’re normally asked two questions: One, who we are or, two, where we come from. Although those answers are often varied I think they have a lot in common.
“We are all from strong educational institutions; we all love children; we love community; we love education; and that’s why we do what we do.”
Alexander City Middle School principal Tracie Blakely gave the board student artwork.
Benjamin Russell students presented monogrammed door hangers and model art prints.
Board member Kelly Waldrop said he appreciates the community’s support.
“There’s a lot of good things going on in Alex City,” Waldrop said. “It’s a great time to be here. I couldn’t be more happy with my decision to come back 18 years ago.”
Board member Michael Ransaw encouraged the principals to continue to uplift their students and said the board appreciates them.
“I think we need to continue to focus on the good things our kids are doing in this community,” Ransaw said. “We have some great kids in the community.”
Board member Kevin Speaks said a work mentor told him serving on a school board is the most rewarding work he ever did.
“So far in just a few months it has been (for me too),” Speaks said.
The board also received gift baskets from the central office staff.
The board also approved a year-to-year contact with ProCare Therapy Services to hire special needs personnel.
“We know the teachers are in high demand regardless of their discipline, however special education more so than anything,” Lankford said.
Personnel will be contracted by the hour and the school system can also recruit teachers though ProCare services, which lists position openings on its website.
“We’re excited about this opportunity so if we have a shortfall of teachers being able to provide a service we’re able to utilize this for this short-term need,” Lankford said.
Board member Dorothea Walker was not at Thursday’s meeting.
In other action, the school board:
• Approved the audio visual enhancement system
• Approved a one-year $300,000 contract with Empire for custodial services with an option to extend an additional two for a total of three years. Lankford said the contract will not affect the school system’s employees and the bid was required.
• Approved the November and December financial reports
• Approved field trips
• Approved a resolution to oppose to a uniform school calendar year for all Alabama public schools. Alabama Association of School Boards informed school systems of legislation rumors.
“A lot of communities, including us, have outside forces that we may have wished to have on our calendar and basically let each local district determine their calendars,” Bates said.
• Went into executive session for more than an hour to discuss purchase of real estate related to capital projects.
“Great things are coming soon,” Lankford said.