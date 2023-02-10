The Imagination Station will soon live again.
Members from Alexander City’s city council, school system and business sector converged Friday for an official meeting of the Imagination Station committee, which has been organized to rebuild the playground following the previous three decade-old wooden playset being condemned two years ago.
Kasey Kaschak, who assumed the position of Alexander City Parks and Recreation director in November, expressed his excitement at joining the committee.
“I think with your help we can get a playground constructed that the people of Alexander City can be really proud of and is going to be here for a long time to come,” Kaschak said.
Among some of those present during the meeting included Mayor Woody Baird, City Councilmember Bobby Tapley, Alexander City Schools Board of Education president Kevin Speaks, and Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president Jacob Meacham.
Kaschak outlined the project’s timeline and said chief among the concerns will be securing funds for construction costs, which are currently estimated at $250,000.
“Our ideal goal for fundraising is $250,000. That would be in a perfect world where we go out and get everything we need to get,” he said.
Pet and Playground Products, based in Eclectic, submitted two designs for the committee to consider, both of which Kaschak said had been specifically designed for Alexander City from conception.
“I love them because they have a little bit of everything, and they're ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible,” he said.
According to Kaschak, the committee will review designs and likely reconvene later in February to vote for a final playground blueprint. Readers can view both proposed designs on www.alexcityoutlook.com.
Tapley, who initially spearheaded the rebuilding of Imagination Station, said he is pleased with the project advancing to this stage and that he personally approves of one design in particular that was presented.
“[I prefer] option No. 1 because it offers more for the children,” Tapley said. “The playground has been very well needed and has been very much asked for from the community in order to have places for our children to play.”
According to Tapley, donations are being collected from area businesses to support the playground’s construction. The Imagination Station committee plans to establish donation tiers in the coming weeks for businesses or individuals interested in contributing a specific amount.