It can be easy for Alexander City voters to get confused.
Voters may not be confused over who to vote for, but it can be hard for some to know where to vote in each election. With elections in March, July, August, October and November, some voters in Alexander City might feel the need for an assistant to keep up where the polling locations are for each election.
“There is a difference between county administered and city administered elections,” Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas said. “In Alexander City there is one polling location per council district.”
It’s simple enough but the polling location for the municipal election is different from other elections for some voters. For municipal elections in Alexander City, the gas department on Calhoun Street near Alexander City Middle School is used for voters from council District 3. Voters from District 3 cast ballots for other elections at other polling locations.
To help determine which polling location a voter should cast a ballot in the Oct. 6 Alexander City municipal runoff election, a voter just needs to know the council district they reside in. Thomas said if a voter doesn’t already know, there are several ways to determine it.
First Alexander City has placed a form on its website that simply requests a voter’s address. The website then provides what district a voter is in and who the councilmember for the district is. Another way is by going to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website. With the same information inputted by the voter, the site delivers voter’s polling location for all elections.
“It is very important voters know where they are supposed to vote,” Thomas said. “If they need to, they can call the city clerk’s office and ask.”
Voters can also call the Tallapoosa County Board of Registrars to determine where to vote.
Thomas said it is not uncommon for voters to show up at the wrong polling place but poll workers know how to handle it. Thomas said on the day of the election if a voter goes to the wrong polling location, a poll worker can call her office and staff will check the voters list to inform voters where they need to vote.
For the Alexander City municipal elections, these are the polling location based on council district:
• District 1: Cooper Community Center, 625 MLK Jr. Blvd.
• District 2: Housing Authority / Former Boys and Girls Club at Springhill, 2166 County Rd.
• District 3: Alexander City Gas Department, 520 Calhoun St.
• District 4: Hillabee Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1781 Hialeah Circle
• District 5: The Mill Two Eighty, 3562 U.S. Highway 280
• District 6: Alexander City Fire Station No. 2 at Lake Hill, 209 Adams Circle
The last day to register to vote for the municipal election has passed and Thomas has a voters list on the city’s website. One will also be posted at the entrance to city hall, at the Adelia M. Russell Memorial Library, at Cooper Recreation Center, the post office at the gym at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Thomas said even neighbors can be in different council districts.
“A resident can be in one and the neighbor across the street can be in another,” Thomas said.
Thomas said those district lines have not changed since at least 2016 but could in the future.
“The last time a census was done was 2010,” Thomas said. “With a new one nearly complete now, it will be sometime in the summer next year when we get the data and possibly have to look at redistricting.”