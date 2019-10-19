The City of Alexander City was recently awarded a $1,092,165 grant through the Alabama Department of Transportation’s ATRIP II Program pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act. The grant will replace the undersized culvert over Sugar Creek at U.S. Highway 280 and Airport Road.
According to Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins, Gov. Kay Ivey notified him of the award through correspondence dated Sept. 29.
“We are most appreciative to Gov. Ivey and ALDOT’s ATRIP II committee for selecting Alexander City’s application for funding,” Spraggins said.
The culvert to be replaced has long been a source of problems for Alexander City and ALDOT, according to a release from the city. About once every 10 years a major flooding event overwhelms the culvert backing water up over 280 causing it to be shut down until the water subsides. There has been at least one occurrence of a motorist having to abandon a stranded vehicle due to flood waters at this location.
ALDOT will pay for all engineering and construction for the project. The city will be required to pay for any utility relocation and right-of-way purchases required, should ALDOT determine they are necessary. Spraggins indicated those expenses are expected to be minimal if required at all.
The city’s application for these funds was written by EEFS, a consulting engineering firm in Bessemer, and Ivey congratulated the city for the competitiveness of its application. It was one of 121 applications submitted requesting approximately $148 million. Of the 121 applications, only 28 received funding.