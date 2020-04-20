Residents facing storm damage may be vulnerable to being scammed.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said Monday he wants to warn residents to beware of possible scams in the area.
Spraggins said there have already been scammers in Alexander City after Sunday's line of storms that caused damage throughout the area. Some are calling trying to give residents an contracting quote while exchanging sensitive information.
Spraggins wants to warn all residents to be cautious during this time.
"The City of Alexander City is not working with any private businesses at this time for private property cleanup and/or housing construction/repair," a post on the city's Facebook page read. "If you are approached by someone claiming to be working with the city, please call 256-329-6700 before allowing them to assist.
"Anyone or any businesses who is receiving payment for services in the city limits and police jurisdiction should have a business license before starting services. This includes insurance adjusters, debris cleanup businesses, inspectors, contractors and anyone receiving payment for services."