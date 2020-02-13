Organized cleanups have been eliminating trash from Lake Martin’s roadside for quite some time and now Dadeville is joining the efforts. The City of Dadeville is hoping to make a difference and keep the city clean as it unanimously approved a monthly cleanup at its meeting Tuesday.
Dianna Porter requested the city still hold a cleanup the first Monday of every month because occasional cleanups aren’t helping the city clean roadsides.
“We pick it up and it gets dirty again,” Porter told the council. “We can’t just have hit-or-miss cleanups.”
Porter spoke to Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson, who leads a monthly community cleanups in Alexander City, and he gave her advice on how to get citizens interested in a regular cleanup. She mentioned educating Dadeville students and promoting the cleanups through media.
“Whether you have one show up or none show up you have to have that day dedicated to it,” Porter said. “We need to keep our city clean.”
Porter said finding volunteers shouldn’t be too hard, as she has met people who regularly clean up Keebler Park and may be interested.
“Citizens do want to clean up,” Porter said. “If we have an organized cleanup we’d have a lot more people participate.”
During the city’s pre-council meeting, councilmember Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson suggested holding a community cleanup as a general event. At the meeting she then said the monthly cleanups should cover more than one area monthly so certain areas aren’t ignored after a few months.
Citizen Mickey Forbus said the council has held previous cleanups where each councilmember and a group cleaned their districts, in an effort to touch the whole city.
“If you have several people doing the whole town, it takes (a short time),” Forbus said. “It doesn’t take (a long time).”
During the meeting councilmember Brownie Caldwell told Porter to advertise the cleanups to Dadeville High School students because they can get community service hours if they participate.
The city’s first cleanup will be March 7 and Porter will organize the rest of the details, such as supplying pickers and vests.
The city also approved celebrating a third annual Earth Day Keebler Park event for April 25 which coincides with Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 24). The event will have activities and have free food. About 300 people attended last year, according to Porter.
“The community has supported it extremely well the last two years,” Porter said.
In other action, the city council:
• Heard from citizen Jeff Harris about purchasing a bridge on Old Susanna Road. Harris wants to use it as part of his family’s driveway, but city attorney Robin Reynolds was unsure if the city owns the bridge.
• Was introduced to new Dadeville Public Library director Shelley Macon, who replaces Abbi Mangarelli and started her job Monday
• Approved a resolution honoring the Dadeville High School Class of 1979 reunion
• Approved a resolution to purchase two police vehicles and finance with through the $31,000 insurance money awarded from a totaled another police vehicle. Later this year, the city will look at financing the vehicle another way for the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
• Approved an ordinance to keep the mayor and city councilmembers’ salaries the same at $315 and $1,200 per month, respectively, for the 2020 November term. The council made the decision last meeting but officially approved it Tuesday.
• Was updated on the courthouse square project. Mayor Wayne Smith said a progress meeting will be held this week.
“We’re getting down to the near completion of the time of the project,” Smith said.
• Approved recreation center rentals
• Paid its bills
The next Dadeville City Council meeting is at 5 p.m. Feb. 25.