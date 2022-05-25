Many Dadeville residents are expected to be boating along Lake Martin this Memorial Day weekend, but the City of Dadeville is requesting residents and visitors prioritize safety amid the holiday fun.
During a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday,Mayor Frank Goodman announced a proclamation declaring this week Boating Safety Week as a reminder of the importance of waterway safety even among the upcoming holiday festivities.
“Dadeville residents engaged in boating, fishing and other recreational activities on Lake Martin and around the state of Alabama whereas on average 600 people die every year in boating-related accidents in the United States, with many of these accidents being caused by human error or poor judgment,” he said.
Goodman went on to cite residents that operate boating vehicles while under the influence of alcohol and other substances as a larger contributing factor in boating accidents and boating fatalities.
In fact, according to Goodman, alcohol use was the leading factor in fatal boating accidents in 2018, noting this issue as an ongoing concern for the Lake Martin waterways, especially as the Memorial Day holiday approaches.
As such, Goodman endorsed the United States’ Coast Guard’s recommendation of engine cut-off switches on various boats to improve resident safety on the lake.
Goodman officially adopted the proclamation during the meeting.