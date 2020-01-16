The City of Dadeville is asking residents not to rake their leaves into the streets. Raking into city storm drains can cause leveled water and hydroplaning, according to Eugene McCollum of the city street department.
“(The drains) get covered up and (the water) stops (at a still),” McCollum said. “The water gets all the way across the road. If a car comes down (the street) fast and they hit it and hydroplane there ain’t no telling who else could get hurt or killed. It’s a problem.”
McCollum had to rake leaves out of the drains before Saturday’s storm to prevent accidents. He wants residents to bag their leaves instead.
“It’s a mess when they rake leaves in storm drains and when it rains, all this water stops the passage and everything in it,” McCollum said.
According to a city press release, the city picks up tree limbs and “other vegetative matter” from right-of-ways every Friday. Leaves must be bagged or else they will not be picked up.
All limbs have to be cut in 5- to 10-feet sections or smaller and be “placed perpendicular with the road.” Nothing weighing more than 100 pounds can be placed in the piles.
“All piles must be placed where the truck can reach them without interference of phone, cable or power lines and poles, and must be placed a safe distance from all buildings and mail boxes,” the release stated.
The city is also reminding residents the street department will pick up big household items that cannot be put into a garbage can or transported in a car to a dump, such as beds, couches and tables, every Wednesday.
The city can’t accept refrigerators, air conditioners and any items that might have Freon in them, car or tractor batteries, tires or roof shingles. Items that are picked up can also be taken to the city dump on Young’s Ferry Road for $10, according to the release.