City of Dadeville employees can put their minds at ease a little more after a move from the city.
At Tuesday’s council meeting councilmembers adopted a policy from the U.S. Department of Labor allowing for paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified COVID-19-related reasons. Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said it’s only fair to allow the policy to protect all parties.
“We don’t want to penalize employees if they have to be out,” Smith said. “We are trying to help the employees as best we can.”
The leave policy from the U.S. Department of Labor requires employers to provide all employees with two weeks of paid sick leave at regular pay where the employee is unable to work because the employee is quarantined pursuant to federal, state or local government order or advice of healthcare provider and/or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis. The policy also allows up to two weeks of paid leave at two-thirds the normal pay rate if the employee is unable to work because of bona fide need to care for an individual subject to quarantine, or the care of a child under 18 whose school or childcare provider is closed or unavailable due to the COVID-19 crisis.
If an employee has been employed for at least 30 days, up to an additional 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave at two-thirds the employee’s regular rate of pay where an employee is unable to work due to a bona fide need for leave to care for a child whose school or child care provider is closed or unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19.
Additionally, Smith said the utilities board adopted a policy to waive late payments for the month of April only. It is a way to help residents who may have suffered a loss of income related to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Bills are normally due by the 15th of the month before a late fee is applied,” Smith said. “That has been waived for April only. We will look at it again next month.”
In an effort to promote social distancing, town officials took measures to hold Tuesday’s council meeting in person.
“We only had nine people in attendance,” Smith said. “We are still working on livestreaming the meeting. We did record it and are working to get it up.”
The council adopted a policy limiting the installation of small cell towers in Dadeville. Smith said some cell towers are in operation on the city’s water towers but this policy helps protect the city.
“It keeps just anybody from putting a tower up,” Smith said. “This will make sure things are up to code before they put it up. It gives the city a chance to regulate it.”
Smith updated the council on the progress of the courthouse square renovation project.
“We are real close,” Smith said. “The landscaping is going in; we are still waiting on sod. The handrails are being made by a local company and they are working on the electrical.”
Smith said weather issues have forced the paving part of the project on Tallassee Street to slow down but everything should be finished soon.
“We are pretty close, just lack finishing,” Smith said.
The council also reappointed Jim Sanford to the gas board.
The next meeting of the Dadeville City Council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 28.