City leaders in Dadeville unanimously agreed to purchase property along Highway 49 during a regularly scheduled Dadeville City Council meeting on Dec. 13.
According to Chad Harrison, the city attorney for Dadeville, the origin of the city expansion stemmed from a recent meeting with the land’s property’s owners and Dadeville city officials, including Harrison, who expressed interest in acquiring the property.
“We had a meeting in my office to discuss the triangle up here [betweenMask and Young Street]with the owners of property,” Harrison said. “We were discussing with them the different possibilities that we could engage them as far as that property, and they pretty much just were willing to sell.”
Harrison then discussed the property’s ownership history and explained the triangular property belongs to Dadeville natives who recently returned to the area, and were agreeable to selling the property for the $2,000 assessed amount.
Harrison explained that a county assessment deemed the property’s estimated value at $2,000, and therefore encouraged city leaders to advance with the real estate deal, noting the area as a prime location for urban development.
“The advantages of it I think are pretty clear. We would have one of the main line-of-site pieces of property within the city’s purview and use it for announcements and to make it a nice and pretty area. It's also across from the playground so it also has appeal for that reason also."
Following the purchase of the property, Harrison added that the final step for the city to take complete possession would be for a deed to be drafted.
In other action, the Dadeville City Council:
• Approvedunanimously to provide hazard pay to city police officers.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance.
• Established a designated council meeting in January for Fire chiefScottAtkins to outline the Dadeville Fire Department’s upcoming 10-year plan.
• Discussed partnering with the City of Camp Hill to host a Equitable Neighborhoods Initiative meeting focused on community mental health.
The next meeting of the Dadeville City Council is Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m.
