Dec. 13 Dadeville City Council meeting
Buy Now

Hazard pay for police, community mental health wellness and much more were discussed during a regularly called Dadeville City Council meeting Tuesday. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

City leaders in Dadeville unanimously agreed to purchase property along Highway 49 during a regularly scheduled Dadeville City Council meeting on Dec. 13. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you