Any home will have a few boxes of financial documents and other important papers. But what about a city?
Alexander City has millions of pages of documents dating back to the 1890s. Dumping old documents may sound easy, but it’s a complicated process due to records retention laws. Some can be disposed of in a year, 10 years or 50 years but others can never be thrown away — ordinances, deeds or personnel files. To confuse matters more, the documents are filed in different ways and stored in nearly 30 different locations across the city. There are at least 10 locations in city hall alone.
“The clerk is the custodian of the city’s records,” city clerk Amanda Thomas said. “Because we have had multiple clerks with different filing methods in different areas of the city, records can be difficult to locate.”
Thomas said 2,500 square feet of the third floor of the municipal complex will be dedicated to storing city documents. Just because it has the space doesn’t mean the city has to keep everything but Alabama law also dictates how city records can be destroyed.
“No county, municipal or other local government official shall cause any county, municipal or other local government record to be destroyed or otherwise disposed of without first obtaining the approval of the Local Government Records Commission,” Alabama Code 41-13-23 reads.
The Local Government Records Commission falls under the umbrella of the Alabama Department of Archives and History. Some records can be destroyed quickly while others are held onto permanently. Michel Bryan has a long history with keeping up medical records and was hired as a records clerk in November 2019 after the Alexander City City Council created the position.
“Before we can destroy a record, we have to get permission,” Bryan said. “We have to send a request to the Local Government Records Commission stating what kind of record it is and how long the city has had it.”
So far Bryan has sent requests to the Alabama Department of Archives and History to destroy 130 boxes of records. Of the records sorted since mid-November 66 boxes remain in possession the city. Bryan is even color coding and numbering documents so they can be found on the shelves at the municipal complex.
The massive sorting project has another objective beyond freeing up space: organizing records so they are useful. Bryan and Thomas said Laserfiche, a company specializing in document scanning and retention, will be used to scan documents into a searchable digital format.
“It is to be able to provide a centralized filing system with efficient access to all department heads,” Thomas said. “It will help greatly when citizens make a public records request. It can currently take us forever to find something. If we can keyword search it, pin it together and put it in a PDF and email it back, it’s done.”
Bryan said the gas department was looking for plans for gas lines and valves around Walgreens recently but the plans are on paper and stored amongst hundreds of other plans.
“I got lucky,” Bryan said. “It didn’t take too long to find it because I started on the right end.”
Laserfiche employees are coming to Alexander City to train Bryan and others next week on the software. Thomas said city employees are already prepping documents generated in the last few months from being formated to be scanned. Thomas said a header lets the system know it is a resolution or ordinance, another area lets the system know the document’s name and the footer lists the date. All of the information is inputted into the document’s metadata and the text is available for a keyword search.
“A department head might search for something by keyword and pull up an ordinance, resolution and water tap,” Thomas said. “Currently they are stored in different places.”
Thomas said resolutions and ordinances are bound but scanning them gives quicker access. Many of the documents approved at a council meeting will quickly be entered into the system.
“We already have a morning-after council procedure,” Thomas said. “It will allow agreements and other things approved the night before to be available the next day.”
It’s a neverending project as a municipality is constantly generating documents. In Alexander City documents are created daily in the departments of public works, fire, police, light, water, sewer departments, parks and recreation, human resources and more.
The record sorting process even has the help of Benjamin Russell co-op students senior Abby Macon and junior Kaitlyn Riggins. The students had little idea of the volumes of documents the city possesses or what all is required on city projects.
“There is a lot of retention of documents,” Riggins said. “I didn’t realize how much paper was needed.”
Macon said, “I didn’t realize what all the different types of services the city had. There is so much required in the way of documentation.”
Bryan said city employees are speaking with officials at Augusta, Georgia who already use Laserfiche. Bryan and Thomas hope they can get Alexander City’s system to match Augusta’s with Laserfiche, a geographic information system and Cityworks, a work order management system, working together.
“Their systems talk to each other,” Bryan said.
Even though record retention is directed through the Alabama Department of Archives and History, the department is already recognizing Bryan, Macon, Riggins and Thomas’ efforts promoting it as a best practice.
“They say we are in the top 1% in the state,” Thomas said. “They want us to demonstrate what we are doing.”