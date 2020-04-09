Budgets were looking good for the City of Alexander City.
Six months into the fiscal year, finance director Sandy Stanbrough said revenues were better than expected but one thing looms — the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.
At Monday’s Alexander City City Council meeting everyone understood the what-ifs that might be coming ahead. Councilmember Chris Brown understands and wants the city to move forward with caution.
“Until we know what is going to happen, (we need to) keep an eye on capital expenditures doing just the necessary things for now,” Brown said.
Councilmembers agreed to waive late payment penalties and other fees for non-payment of utilities while the coronavirus state of emergency is in effect. Stanbrough said fees typically make up a small portion of the city’s utility revenue.
“Normally we have about 80 accounts monthly past due,” Stanbrough said. “That is $75 each. It adds up.”
All the councilmembers said the fees should be waived in this uncertain time as people lose hours and jobs as employers scale back in the uncertainty.
Stanbrough advised the council the year’s revenue so far had better than expected.
“In the general year to date, we are $3.2 million over expenditures,” Stanbrough said. “We have to keep in mind that a lot of revenue is front-end loaded in the fiscal year.”
She explained many fees the city collects for business licenses and property taxes have already been received but the expenditure of them is budgeted over the remaining six months of the fiscal year.
Stanbrough said the city was about $1 million ahead of budgeted revenue, but the number is somewhat skewed.
“We are up about $300,000 in sales tax and $100,000 up in business licenses,” Stanbrough said. “This also counts about $300,000 in grants for projects from last fiscal year. There is also $200,000 in vehicle and property sales.”
Stanbrough said the enterprise funds had about $3.1 million of its $5 million in capital projects going and, at this point in the year, was seeing an extra $1.3 million in revenue over expense but was mostly encumbered and expected.
Overall, Stanbrough cautioned the council about spending too much just because there is extra revenue.
“We just don’t know what is going to happen right now,” she said. “Maybe in a month or two we will have a better picture of how this will work out.”