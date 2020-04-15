City of Alexander City to continue split employee shifts
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins announced city employees would continue its split-shift program as the COVID-19 pandemic remains.
“I have authorized it for another two weeks,” Spraggins said Tuesday. “This will carry it through the end of April.”
The split shifts minimize contact between employees to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The idea is if an employee does contract the coronavirus, it can quickly be isolated and will not spread through an entire department further handicapping city operations.
Local airport receives coronavirus relief funding
Thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, Thomas C. Russell Field airport is receiving $69,000. The CARES Act includes $10 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention of, preparation for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced the funding this week. The Auburn-Opelika Airport also received $69,000. Anniston Regional Airport will receive $20,000. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will receive $18,745,394. Montgomery Regional Airport will receive $2,576,658.