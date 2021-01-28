City of Alexander City buildings will reopen to the public Monday, but with precautions.
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases forced Alexander City Schools to go virtual and city buildings to be closed to the public. Schools will transition from virtual back to in person teaching Monday.
“The mayor talked to (Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford),” city clerk Amanda Thomas said. “Since they are reopening Monday, it was decided city buildings would open too.”
Just because the city buildings are open does not mean things are back to normal like a year ago.
“There will be temperature checks and masks will be required,” Thomas said.
Citizens are still encouraged to use drop boxes for utility payments and call city hall with questions instead of dropping by.
Most city buildings including city hall and the Adelia M. Russell Memorial Library will be open beginning Monday but not the Alexander City Fire Department or the Alexander City Police Department, though those wishing to pay fines for traffic violations can enter the front of the police department to do so.