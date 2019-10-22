Many City of Alexander City employees receive health insurance through the city and after Monday’s council meeting, those receiving family coverage will see a small increase in the cost starting January.
Traditionally the city has covered 100% of the premium of those employees insuring just themselves and the city personnel manual states those with family coverage spilt the cost 50-50. The last couple of years, the council has chosen for the city absorb the increases despite the personnel policy in premiums but that won’t be the case anymore.
“The annual increase has not been passed on to the employees with family coverage,” human resources director Kathy Railey said. “The council decided not to pass it along.”
The council approved changing the personnel manual so employees who receive family coverage will pay 42% and the city 58% which is where it currently sits, but any increases will be shared 50-50 going forward. Those with just employee-only coverage will be fully covered by the city.
The council voted to rescind a resolution for funding comprehensive fine arts while continuing to provide funds for fine arts teachers. The resolution passed but not without dissension.
“In passing this, you are taking away from those that get looked over,” councilmember Bobby Tapley said. “A choral teacher has been eliminated. Now we have special needs students who didn’t play sports who have no outlet.”
An issue in lack of participation was brought up as the reason for the choral position being eliminated but the funding was used to create another fine arts teacher position.
City leaders pointed to the new resolution requiring the Alexander City Board of Education to come to the council to show how it’s spending the money.
“We got to trust the board of education,” Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “We appointed them to make decisions like this.”
The council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute sewer maintenance contracts to allow the department to continue the sewer rehabilitation project with cure in place pipe.
New lighting could be coming to Thomas C. Russell Airport. The council voted to allow a pre-application to be filed for federal and state funds to continue the lighting projects at the airport. The project is estimated at $659,900 and would add lights to the north taxiway, add REIL lights and lighting arrestors. If the grant is approved, the Federal Aviation Administration would provide 90% of the funds, The Alabama Department of Transportation would provide 5% of the funding and the city would have to provide 5% matching funds totaling $32,995.
The council also approved minutes of the Oct. 7 meeting.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.