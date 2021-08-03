Alexander City councilmembers say they didn’t have enough information to make an informed decision about offering a buyout option to some city employees.
A decision about the city offering employees age 60 or older and 25 years of service with the city a buyout was tabled Monday night. Councilmembers said they appreciate all the work that went into the information presented to councilmembers but said between Wednesday and Monday was not enough time. Plus, councilmembers said the proposal in front of them lacked hard numbers.
“This seems like it took a lot of work and doesn’t seem like it was just done today,” councilmember Scott Hardy said. “We are being presented something with a very limited amount of time to consume. We had the meeting last week and then got the documents. This is pretty important for the finances of the city and the employees.”
Two options are being considered to be offered to qualifying employees if the council approves the one-time buyout, according to human resources director Kathy Railey. The city would either pay 100% of health insurance coverage or 50% of family coverage for up to five years or age 65 whichever comes first, or a lump sum of $15,000 plus $250 per year for each year with the city over 25 years.
“We have identified those who fall into that criteria,” Railey said at Monday’s council meeting. “There are about 25 or 26 employees who are eligible. If we get 50% of those, if we get any number of those, we expect a significant savings to the city. This is an excellent cost cutting initiative.”
Councilmember Chris Brown wanted to know if anything had changed between Wednesday and Monday about backfilling some of the positions.
“We don’t have anything different,” Railey said. “It would be a case by case decision on whether or not the position would be backfilled.”
Councilmembers were concerned about possible negative impacts to city services.
“I’m personally concerned about public safety,” Brown said. “Talking to both (fire and police) chiefs, I think they agree with me that there are some positions that have to be filled.
I don’t feel like we have had enough time to dig into this and make a decision that is best for the city.”
Railey said if some of the positions were to be backfilled, they would be filled with employees earring less as they likely would not be in the 25-year bracket on the salary matrix.
Councilmember Bobby Tapley said it appears any savings wouldn’t be seen until the second year. Hardy said he understands needing to move quickly on the idea but it is difficult.
“I know we are trying to get this done prior to the budget,” Hardy said. “Could we vote on this when we know the exact amount? Right now we are blindly (being asked to approve) something.
“How many? How much? We don’t have a specific number to what we are being asked to approve.”
Railey said city administrators were trying to avoid being forced into a more negative process.
“The concern now is we want to avoid any kind of layoff,” Railey said. “This is a voluntary program. It allows those who have a long service with us to move on to the next season of their life and leave upward mobility for others left behind.”
City officials are also trying to make sure everything is worked into the budget to limit surprises. One such area is with Alexander City Schools where the city provides appropriations and in-kind labor. Currently Baird said city leaders and school officials are working with attorney Larkin Radney who represents both entities to come up with a service agreement setting out what can be done and who pays for it.
Motor vehicle and other types of insurance cost big money. City employees have already taken strides to save the city money on its policies. City clerk Amanda Thomas said the city has gone with a different provider.
“Last year our premiums were $392,000,” Thomas said. “The quote for this year was going to be over $400,000.
“It is $340,000 this year and will be paid in four installments. One installment has already been paid. It’s basically the same coverage and a little bit better in some areas.”
One major change is motor vehicle reports will have to be pulled on city employees and added to the employment process of future city employees. Brown said doing so may find a few surprises among the city’s 300-plus employees and was concerned about how it might affect current employees.
Baird said current employees will be taken on a case by case basis. Certain employees may no longer be able to drive city vehicles.
The new insurance will also require city employees to report driving offenses to human resources. Railey and Thomas said a plan for that was being developed.
“I see this as good for the city,” councilmember Eric Brown said. “It helps lower the liability of the city.”
The council approved amending its application to Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) for grants to assist in the construction of a sewer line from the Kellyton Industrial Park to the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Center. ADECA wanted the Coosa County Commission to make the application since the park is in Coosa County. Alexander City would still be the entity responsible for making sure all paperwork and work was done properly according to the memorandum of understanding with the Coosa County Commission.
The council agreed to lease a mower for the city employees to maintain LakeWinds Golf Course. With the fleet management program on hold for budget reasons, a lease approved by the council was the alternative.
“It’s a fairway mower,” parks and recreation director Sonny Wilson said. “It is something we had in the fleet but it was $70,000. Instead of spending a one-time fee since fleet is essentially zero this year, we felt it better to lease for $1,400 per month for four years. It is one of those pieces of equipment if you are going to have a golf course, you have to be able to cut grass. The one we have has died.”
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes from the July 14 work session and the July 19 regular meeting
• Authorized the mayor to seek vendors to repair an elevator in the municipal complex since no bids were received
• Authorized the mayor to execute construction contracts for the pavement maintenance and marking of the runway at the Thomas C. Russell Field Airport at no cost to the city
• Set a public hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 7 to hear public comments on the rezoning of parcels at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 63
• Authorized requests to hold “A Little Love” concert and a Back to School Bash
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.